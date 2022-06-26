Twins Rout Rockies, Rox Fall to Mankato, and Lynx Prep for Sky

The Minnesota Twins bounced back in game two with a shutout win over Colorado, while the St. Cloud Rox dropped their third straight in Mankato. On Sunday the Minnesota Lynx will travel to Chicago to face the defending champion Sky.

RECAPS:

- The Twins tied up the series with a 6-0 shutout win over the Rockies at Target Field on Saturday. Max Kepler led Minnesota with two runs on the day. The Twins nearly had a no-hitter with Chris Archer throwing five strikeouts and allowing one hit in the first five innings and Jharel Cotton, Griffin Jax, and Tyler Thornburg combining for five strikeouts and no hits in the final four innings. The Twins improve to 40-33 and Colorado falls to 31-41. The series will be decided in Minneapolis on Sunday. Pre-game coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Rox fell to the MoonDogs 9-3 on the road Saturday. John Nett, Josh Cowden, and Trevor Austin each scored a run for St. Cloud. The Rox fall to 18-6 and will return to Joe Faber Field for a three-game home stand starting with a rematch against Mankato (14-13) on Sunday. Pre-game coverage starts at 3:35 on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

PREVIEWS:

- The Lynx will look to continue their winning streak when they face a tough Chicago team on the road Sunday. Minnesota has the second-worst record in the league at 5-13, while the Sky sit atop the Eastern Conference with 12-5. This is the second matchup between the teams this season. Back in May, the Sky beat the Lynx 82-78. Tip-off is set for 5:00 p.m.

