Twins Rout Angels, Huskies Exit NCAA Tournament

The Minnesota Twins beat Los Angeles to tie the series on Saturday, while the St. Cloud State University baseball team suffered their second loss and was eliminated from the NCAA Central Regional after a double-header with extra innings.

RECAPS:

- The Twins beat the Angels 6-2 on the road Saturday night to tie the series at 1-1. Minnesota built up an early 3-0 lead in the opening inning. Los Angeles got on the board in the fourth to close the gap to 3-1, and each team scored a run in the sixth to give the Twins a 4-2 advantage. Minnesota ran in two more in the seventh to secure the win. Kyle Farmer led the Twins with two runs on three hits in his five trips to the plate. Louie Varland struck out four batters and gave up two runs on six hits in the first five innings. The Twins improve to 25-21 and the Angels fall to 24-23. The teams will close out the series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 3:07 p.m.

- The no. 8 seed Huskies played two games in the NCAA Central Regional elimination bracket on Saturday. The first matchup was against no. 4 Ouachita Baptist. St. Cloud won it 5-4 in 13 innings. The Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the first frame, but the Huskies took control of the game 4-2 in the bottom of the third inning. Ouachita tied it up in the seventh and the teams played five scoreless innings until Drew Beier hit a walk-off solo home run to earn the win for SCSU. Then in game two, St. Cloud faced no. 1 Central Missouri. The Mules dominated the scoreboard early, pushing out to a 6-0 lead by the end of the fourth inning. Neither team scored in the fifth, but in the sixth, the Huskies scored their first run and started mounting a comeback. SCSU scored one more in the seventh and two in the ninth but were unable to close the gap, falling 6-4. The Huskies end the season 33-20 overall. Central Missouri advances to the next round and will have a rematch with no. 5 Augustana.

Come Visit Freeport, MN With Us in Pictures