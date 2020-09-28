Twins Play Astros in Wildcard Series on WJON

The Twins are back to back American League Central Division champs after the White Sox lost to the Cubs Sunday. The Twins lost 5-3 in 10 innings to the Reds Sunday but finish the regular season 36-24 and will head into the American League Wildcard playoffs as the #3 seed. The Twins will host 6th seeded Houston starting Tuesday at 1 p.m., pregame on WJON at 12:00 p.m. Game 2 will start at 12 p.m. Wednesday, pregame on WJON at 11:00 a.m If a Game 3 is needed if would be Thursday at a time to be determined. All the games will be played at Target Field in Minneapolis.

