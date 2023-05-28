Twins Outlast Toronto, Cyclones Suffer First Loss at World Series

The Minnesota Twins tied up the series with a win over Toronto at home and the St. Cloud Technical and Community College baseball team suffered their first loss in the double elimination NJCAA Division III World Series Saturday. On Sunday, the Minnesota Lynx will look to get their first win of the season when they take on the Aces in Las Vegas.

RECAPS:

- The Twins tied the series 1-1 with a 9-7 win over the Blue Jays at Target Field on Saturday. Toronto scored the first run of the day in the opening inning, but Minnesota responded with three runs to take away the lead. The Twins extended that lead to 4-1 in the second inning. The Blue Jays caught up over the next two innings, tying the scoreboard at 4-4. The Twins pulled ahead in the fifth with a couple of home runs and extended that lead late in the game. Toronto ran in three in the top of the ninth to try to catch up but fell short. Willi Castro hit two home runs and tallied three RBIs. Matt Wallner also had three RBIs with a solo home run and a two-run single. Edouard Julien added two RBIs for Minnesota with a solo home run and a double. Pablo Lopez struck out six batters and allowed four runs on five hits in his 5.2 innings on the mound. Minnesota's bullpen combined for four strikeouts, five hits, and three runs in the remainder of the game. The Twins improve to 27-25 and Toronto falls to 27-26. The series will be decided in game three on Sunday in Minneapolis. Pre-game coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The no. 8 Cyclones fell 5-3 to no.1 RCSJ Gloucester in the first round of the NJCAA World Series in Tennessee on Saturday. SCTCC got off to a good start, scoring a run in the first inning, but gave up three to the Roadrunners in the bottom frame. The Cyclones rallied in the second to cut the deficit to 3-2. After two scoreless innings, St. Cloud tied up the game 3-3 in the top of the fifth. RCSJ did not have an answer until the bottom of the seventh when they ran in two more to seal the win. Cayden Hansen led SCTCC with two RBIs while Dylan Gertken added the third. Christian Lessman threw five strikeouts and allowed three runs on six hits in six innings. Landon Lunser suffered the loss with one strikeout, four hits, and two runs in the seventh inning. St. Cloud Tech is now 24-11 overall. The Cyclones fall to the elimination bracket and will have another chance to keep their postseason run alive. SCTCC will take on the loser of the Northern Essex/Joliet matchup on Monday.

PREVIEWS:

- The Lynx (0-3) are still looking for their first win going into a road matchup against the western-conference-leading Aces (3-0). Minnesota won just one of four games against Las Vegas last year in a season that saw the Aces take the title and the Lynx miss the postseason for the first time in over a decade. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m.

