Twins, Lynx, Vikings All Come Up Short in Saturday’s Matchups

The Minnesota Twins dropped game three to the Rangers, the Lynx got blown out by New York at home, and the Vikings lost their third and final preseason game on Saturday.

RECAPS:

- The Twins gave up a handful of runs late and fell to Texas 6-2 in game three of the series Saturday. After a scoreless first inning, Mitch Garver put the Rangers on the board with a solo home run in the second. Minnesota tied it up 1-1 in the bottom of the third with an RBI double from Max Kepler. It wasn't until the sixth inning that another runner crossed home plate. The teams traded a pair of solo home runs to retie the score 2-2. Joe Ryan fanned seven batters and allowed one run on five hits in the first five innings. Caleb Thielbar struck out one batter and allowed one run on one hit in the sixth inning. Emilio Pagan and Jhoan Duran stopped the bleeding in the seventh and eighth innings, combining for two strikeouts and one hit. Everything fell apart in the final frame, as Griffin Jax and Dylan Floro gave up four runs and handed Texas the win. The Twins fall to 67-63 and will finish the series against the Rangers (73-56) on Sunday at Target Field. Pre-game coverage starts at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The no. 5 Lynx fell to no. 2 New York 111-76 at home Saturday. Minnesota kept up with the Liberty early in the game, trailing 28-20 after the first quarter, but New York outscored the Lynx 37-15 in the second to take a commanding 65-35 lead at the half. In the third, the Liberty extended their lead to 93-55. Minnesota outscored New York in the final frame, but it was not enough of a rally to overcome the deficit. Breanna Stewart led all scorers with 38 points and 11 rebounds for the Liberty. Diamond Miller led Minnesota with 18 points and nine rebounds. The Lynx fall to 17-18 with two weeks remaining in the regular season. Minnesota will look to get back in the win column when they travel to Washington to face the no. 7 Mystics (16-18) on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m.

- The Vikings blew their lead and fell 18-17 to the Cardinals in their final preseason game. Minnesota held Arizona to just three points in the first half but gave up six in the third quarter and nine more in the fourth. Jaren Hall completed 16 of 27 attempts for 178 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. DeWayne McBride had eight carries for 37 yards and a touchdown. Greg Joseph went one-of-two on field goals in the loss. The Vikings close out the preseason with a record of 0-3. The home and season opener against Tampa Bay is set for September 10th at noon on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

LOOK: 5 Richest Billionaires in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of richest billionaires in Minnesota using data from Forbes.