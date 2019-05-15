Twins Hold on to Beat Angels

The Los Angeles Angels tried to rally late in the ninth inning, but the Twins held on to win by one at home on Wednesday afternoon.

While the Angels tallied more hits, the game went to the Twins. Minnesota led early, scoring two runs in the second inning. Los Angeles cut the lead to 2-1 in the third.

The Twins turned it into a runaway in the fifth inning by extending their lead to 6-1. In the sixth inning, the Angels narrowed in; scoring two to trail the Twins by three, but Minnesota also put up two and pushed the lead out to 8-3.

The big break for Los Angeles came in the top of the ninth. The Twins gave up three runs and let the Angels get within one, before getting the third and final out of the game. Minnesota survived the rally effort and won it 8-7.

Jason Castro led the team with two runs. Byron Buxton , Ehire Adrianza , Jonathan Schoop , C. J. Cron , Eddie Rosario , and Jorge Polanco each added one. Jake Odorizzi threw three strikeouts in just over five innings.

The Twins took the series 2-1 and improve to 27-15 overall. They will travel to Seattle on Thursday to start a four-game series with the Mariners. Pre-game starts at 8:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.