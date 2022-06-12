Twins Hold on for Game Two Win, Rox Rally to Beat Duluth

The Minnesota Twins and St. Cloud Rox both earned Saturday wins at home over the visiting Tampa Bay Rays and Duluth Huskies. On Sunday, the injury-ridden Minnesota Lynx will look to turn their luck around when they return to the court to host Indiana.

RECAPS:

- The Twins came from behind to earn a 6-5 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday. The Rays opened the game with three runs in the first inning. Then, Luis Arráez hit his first career grand slam to give Minnesota their first four runs of the game and the lead in the bottom of the third. The Twins improve to 35-26 and the Rays fall to 34-25. The teams will complete the series with game three on Sunday. Pre-game coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Rox found their way back to the win column on Saturday, beating Duluth 10-5. John Nett led all scorers with three runs for St. Cloud. Matthew McClure allowed five hits and four runs through the first five innings. Rafael Acosta and Chad Treadway combined for two hits and one run in the final four innings. The Rox improve to 10-1 and will host Willmar Sunday afternoon. Pre-game coverage starts at 3:35 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

PREVIEWS:

- Despite a slow start and several injuries, the Lynx (3-10) will have the chance to put another tally in the win column when they host the Fever (3-12) on Sunday night. This is the second matchup between the teams this season. Back in May, Indiana beat Minnesota 82-76. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. at Target Center.

