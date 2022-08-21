Twins Fall to Texas in OT, Vikings Drop Second Preseason Game

The Twins and Vikings both came up short in their Saturday matchups.

RECAPS:

- The Twins came up short in the tenth inning, falling 4-3 to the Rangers Saturday. Luiz Arraez, Max Kepler, and Jake Cave each crossed the plate for Minnesota. The Twins fall to 62-56 and the Rangers improve to 54-66. The teams will play game three on Sunday at Target Field. Pre-game coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Vikings blew a one-point lead in the fourth quarter to lose 17-7 to San Francisco. Kellen Mond completed 10 of 20 for 82 yards and two interceptions for the Vikings. Minnesota's ground game was slightly better with Ty Chandler gaining 19 yards and a touchdown on five carries, and Alexander Mattison and Bryant Koback each earning 17 yards in three carries. The Vikings will have one more chance to work out the kinks when they face Denver in their third and final preseason game Saturday night. Pre-game coverage starts at 7:00 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

