Twins and Rox Post Wins, Lynx Enter Final Week of Regular Season

The Minnesota Twins and St. Cloud Rox both earned dominant wins on Saturday. On Sunday, the Minnesota Lynx will begin the critical final week of the WNBA regular season.

RECAPS:

- The Twins held off Toronto for the second day in a row to earn a 7-3 win in game two on Saturday. Jorge Polanco led the Twins with two RBIs, while Luis Arraez and Nick Gordon each tallied two runs. The Twins improve to 57-50 and now lead the series 2-1 over the 59-48 Blue Jays. The teams will conclude the series with game four on Sunday afternoon. Pre-game coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Rox used a big push in the sixth inning to top Waterloo 6-2 on Saturday. Magnum Hofstetter led St. Cloud with two runs on the day. On the mound, Brayden Gainey allowed five hits and only one run through six innings. The Rox improve to 44-17 and the Bucks fall to 15-46. The teams will close out the two-game series in St. Cloud on Sunday. All of the pre-game action starts at 3:35 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

PREVIEWS:

- In what has become a do-or-die situation, the Lynx will kick off their final four games with slim chances of making it to the postseason. So far, five teams have clinched, with six more fighting for the final three spots. On Sunday afternoon, Minnesota (12-20) will host Atlanta (14-18). This season the series between the teams is split 1-1. The Lynx currently sit in tenth place, 1.5 games behind Phoenix who hold the eighth and final playoff seat, while the Dream are in seventh place and two games ahead of Minnesota. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. at Target Center.

