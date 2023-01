The Twins acquired outfielder Micheal A. Taylor from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor league pitchers lefhander Evan Sisk and righthander Steven Cruz.

Taylor is 31 years old and has primary played centerfield in his 9-year Major League career. He batted ,254 with 9 home runs and 43 RBIs in 414 at bats for the Royals in 2022.