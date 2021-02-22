Twin Cities Woman Accused of Stealing Money From Township

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Federal authorities say a Twin Cities woman stole more than $650,000 from Vermillion Township in Dakota County while serving as its elected clerk.

Reports say 70-year-old Maryann Stoffel, of Hastings, is charged with felony wire fraud in connection with an alleged scheme that spanned nearly eight years. Stoffel had signature authority over the township's bank account, which required two people signing off on checks.

Investigators say she either forged the signatures of the township's treasurer or board chair or collected their actual signatures on blank checks while claiming she was going to pay township bills.

Stoffel allegedly put the funds in her personal bank account and then left off the payments to herself from the township's annual report.