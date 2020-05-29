Trump Calls Floyd Death ‘Shocking’, Calls Protestors ‘Thugs’

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is calling protesters in Minneapolis ``thugs'' and saying that ``when the looting starts, the shooting starts.``

Trump tweeted as violence boiled over Thursday night, with protesters torching a police station.

Twitter added a warning to Trump's tweet, saying it violated the platform's rules about

``glorifying violence.''

Trump and his allies had taken a very different tone with the in-custody death of a black man in Minneapolis compared with past instances of police brutality involving African Americans, questioning the officers and sympathizing with the man who died.

Trump said earlier Thursday he felt ``very, very badly'' about George Floyd's death, calling it ``a very shocking sight.''