Trump Calls Floyd Death ‘Shocking’, Calls Protestors ‘Thugs’
WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is calling protesters in Minneapolis ``thugs'' and saying that ``when the looting starts, the shooting starts.``
Trump tweeted as violence boiled over Thursday night, with protesters torching a police station.
Twitter added a warning to Trump's tweet, saying it violated the platform's rules about
``glorifying violence.''
Trump and his allies had taken a very different tone with the in-custody death of a black man in Minneapolis compared with past instances of police brutality involving African Americans, questioning the officers and sympathizing with the man who died.
Trump said earlier Thursday he felt ``very, very badly'' about George Floyd's death, calling it ``a very shocking sight.''
