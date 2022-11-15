Tri County Humane Society Has Some Great Critters Up For Adoption

Meet Oliver! This rabbit arrived after the previous owners developed allergies. Came in with his best friend Opal and they absolutely love each other! They should go home together and they qualify for BOGO for besties! Ask staff for more details! Can be timid with new surroundings and may take a little time to adjust to a new environment.

Isn't the biggest fan of being held but LOVES getting attention! His favorite past time is rearranging his cage! A rabbit cage should be at least 18 inches high, 36 inches wide, and 36 inches deep. Cardboard or wooden boxes in the cage can also give rabbits a comfortable place to hide, another level to hop up on, and something safe to chew on. Must be given time to exercise outside of their cage each day!

Rabbits can easily learn to use a litter box. Make sure the litter box is an appropriate size for your bunny and there should be some sort of litter with a small amount of hay in the box or elevated on the cage wall. Timothy Hay should make up the bulk of their diet and should be available at all times.

Diet should also primarily consist of fresh fruits and veggies- supplemented with pellets daily. Some rabbit-safe fruits and veggies are: alfalfa sprouts, collard greens, mustard greens, Romaine lettuce or red/green leaf lettuce, apples, blueberries, raspberries, green peppers, carrots, and strawberries!

Ask a staff member for more rabbit husbandry tips! Rabbits are very social and intelligent creatures and will need lots of toys in their cage to keep their minds from getting bored- treat puzzle toys, some cat toys, and even a toilet paper roll with hay and treats stuffed inside are all great options.

Oliver cannot wait to meet his/her new family. Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, micro-chipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.

DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

Visit Animals

Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm

Friday: 12 - 8:00pm

Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm

Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm

Shelter Store Opens Earlier

Now in their new location on the same property!

735 8th Street NE St. Cloud, MN 56304

