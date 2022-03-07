Tree Trimming to Close Part of Cooper Avenue South

ST. CLOUD -- Drivers who use Cooper Avenue South will be forced to find an alternate route for a few days this week.

The city of St. Cloud is closing Cooper Avenue between Traverse Road and 17th Street South beginning Tuesday.

Crews will be working on tree removal ahead of a planned improvement project for the street.

The road closure will be from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. daily through Thursday, March 10th.

Detours will be posted and local traffic is asked to proceed with caution in that area.

