Trade Cousins? Be Careful What You Wish For [PODCAST]

The rumor mill continues to swirl around Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and whether the team will trade him this offseason.

This week on "Ovie and the Franchise," Jay and Dave discuss whether the Vikings should trade Cousins or just ride it out and see what happens. Dave is of the opinion that the Vikings' quarterback history is pretty awful and that Cousins is a top-five all time quarterback for the franchise.

Moving on from Cousins may sound good and while you could do better through the draft or a trade, there's also a strong possibility that you could do worse.

In the second half of the podcast, Jay and Dave discuss the Twins' recent signings of Alex Colome, Nelson Cruz and Andrelton Simmons as the team prepares for Spring Training which begins in two weeks.

Is Randy Dobnak good enough to be the fifth starter and if someone gets hurt, who is there to fill in? The Twins are asking a lot of Kenta Maeda and Jose Berrios to carry the rotation.

"Ovie and the Franchise" is recorded every Tuesday afternoon and the show airs on WJON's "Hang Up and Listen," which airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m.