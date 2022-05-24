Town Ball Weekly – May 24th, 2022

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Friday May 13 thru Sunday May 15th

Back for the ninth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, EGF Mass and Brainerd Bees, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

(MAY 18th THRU MAY 21st)

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 4 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 2

(Sunday May 15th)

The Rockies defeated their Central Valley League rival the Lakers, backed by seven hits, including a home run. They were aided by seven walks and they played good defense. The Rockies starting pitcher Eli Backes threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Connor Schoborg threw three innings to earn the save, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by Brady Blattner, he went 1-for-4 with a home run and veteran David Jonas went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Brock Humbert went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Neu went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Evan Acheson went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Blake Tylutki earned two walks. Tyler Geislinger earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher Chance Berger threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, six walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Noah Klinefelter threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Rudy Notch, he went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brady Leverington, Nick Schmitt and Andrew Schmitt all went 1-for-4. Austin Lenzmeier was credited for a RBI, Tommy Linn went 1-for-1 and he scored a run, Colton Fruth earned a walk and Max Fuchs scored a run.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 10 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 0

The Clippers defeated their league neighbors the Hawks, backed by eleven hits, including a pair of doubles and solid defense. Player/Manager, lefty Matt Geislinger threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Righty Justin Thompson threw two innings in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Clippers offense was led by Veteran Lincoln Haugen, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Geislinger went 2-for-3 for a RBI and veteran Dan Berg went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Heath Kramer went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk and Kevin Kramer went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Brenden Ashton went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Carter Block had sacrifice fly and he earned a walk, he was credited for two RBIs and he scored a run. Nolan Geislinger went 1-for-3, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run and Justin Thompson earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Austin Berg, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Austin Schlangen threw 4 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. The Hawks Jackson Geislinger went 1-for-3, Luke Ludwig had a sacrifice bunt and Jordan Kelm and Sam Nistler both earned a walk.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 8 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 0

The Brewers defeated their league rivals the Rockies, backed by fifteen hits including three doubles and sound defense. This gave their starting pitcher lefty JT Harren great support, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, two walks and he recored eight strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Reed Pfannenstein, he went 1-for-5 with a double for three big RBIs and he scored a run. Luke Harren went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Will Boeckman went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Derrik Orth went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Brady Kenning went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tyler Stang went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. DJ Kron went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ethyn Fruth went 1-for-5 with a walk, Connor Clark went 1-for-5 with a walk and he scored a run and Chris Clark went 1-for-2.

The Rockies starting pitcher was lefty Jake Brinker, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Eli Backes threw one inning in relief, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Connor Schoborg threw three innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by Jordan Neu and Brady Blattner both went

1-for-4. David Jonas went 1-for-3 with a walk and Austin Dufner went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Tyler Geislinger was hit twice by a pitch and Alex Geislinger earned a walk.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 3 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 2

The Express defeated their league rivals in a come from behind effort, they scored a run in both the eighth and the ninth innings. The Express collected eight hits, including a pair of doubles and they were aided by nine walks. The Express starting pitcher Zach Dingmann threw four innings, he gave up five hits, one run and four walks. Andy Dingmann threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he issued two walks. Craig Meyer threw one inning and he retired three batters and Ben Johnson threw one inning in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Express offense was led by Austin Ruehle he went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Zach Dingmann went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Cade Marquardt went 2-for-4 he scored a run and he earned a walk and Brian Marquardt went 1-for-4, he had a sacrifice bunt. Adam Beyer was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he earned two walks. Matt Dingmann went 1-for-2 he scored two runs and he earned two walks.

The Nicks starting pitcher was Derek Kuechle, he threw 9 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs and nine walks. Their offense was led by Damian Lincoln, he went 2-for-4 with a triple and he earned a walk. Tanner Anderson went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Al Foehrenbacher went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and K aden Rausch went 2-for-4. Dylan Rausch was credited for a RBI, Tanner Rausch went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Derek Kuechle scored a run.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

SARTELL MUSKIES 7 ROGERS RED DEVILS 0

(Saturday May 21st)

The Muskies defeated their league rivals the Red Devils, backed by nine timely hits and solid defense. The Muskies starting pitcher, lefty John Schumer threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, one walk and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Braeden Dyhuizen, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Veteran Tim Burns went 2-for-4 for a RBI and rookie Jacob Merrill went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Riley Ahrndt went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and John Schumer had a sacrifice bunt and was credited for a RBI. Brian Schellinger went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt and he dented the dish once. CJ Hemmesch earned a walk, Ethan Carlson had a sacrifice bunt, Adam Schellinger scored a run and rookie Wes Johnson scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Red Devils was Sam Orgon, he threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, four walks, seven runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Red Devils offense was led by Eric Simon, he went 2-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum went 2-for-4 and Tyler Bjork went 2-for-4. Dustin Carlson went 2-for-4 and Kody Lamb went 1-for-2.

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 12 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 2

The Lakers defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Stone Poneys, backed by eleven hits, including a double and five players collecting RBIs. They were aided by thirteen walks, this gave their starting pitcher Jordan Golombiecki more than enough support, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Blake Brown, he went 3-for-5 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Matt Korte went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Justin Hagstrom went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Hayden Fassler went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Tyler Maurer went 1-for-5 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Ben Kullberg went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Jake Samuelson earned three walks and he scored a run. Jordan Golombiecki earned a pair of walks and he scored a run, Ben Brown earned a walk and Drew Turnquist scored a run.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Jeff Amann, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Chase Heying threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up a hit, four runs, three walks and he had one strikeout. Kalen Lewis threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up a hit. Josh Schaefer threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Kalen Lewis, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Josh Schaefer went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jeff Amann and William Kranz both went 1-for-4 and Zach Overboe went 1-for-3. Brenden Boesen was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run, Gavan Schulte and Luis Aponte both earned a walk.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 7 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 6

(Saturday May 21st)

The Joes defeated their league rivals the Stone Poneys with a come back in the ninth inning, they put up three runs. They collected eleven hits, including a double and they were aided by seven walks. The Joes starting pitcher was Tanner Aleshire, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Lukas Theisen threw three innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Joes offense was led by Andrew Rott, he went 1-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs. Tanner Aleshire went 2-for-5 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Noah Bissett went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by twice by a pitch and he scored two runs. Brandon Bloch had a good game, he went 3-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Ben Alvord went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Sam Schneider earned three walks and he was credited for a RBI. Tanner Blommer went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brandon Bissett went 1-for-5, and Lukas Theisen was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Nathan Nierenhausen, he threw two innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Max Koprek threw five innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Josh Vorpahl threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Shawn Lindsay, he went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Zack Overboe went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Brendan Boesen went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. William Krenz went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored two runs. Kade Lewis went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Jordan Fish went 1-for-4. Dallas Haugen went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Josh Schaefer earned a walk and he scored a run.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 7 SARTELL MUSKIES 0

The Joes for the first time in years defeated their league rivals the Muskies, backed by six timely hits, including a triple and a double. This backed a very outstanding pitcher performance by lefty Isaac Benesh, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Ben Alvord, he went 1-for-4 for two big RBIs and he earned a walk. Hunter Blommer went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Lukas Theisen went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Brandon Bloch was credited for a RBI. Tanner Stiller went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Tanner Blommer went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt. Tanner Aleshire went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Noah Bissett earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run, Sam Schneider earned a walk and he scored a run, Brandon Bissett scored a run and Peyton Joos earned a walk.

The Muskies starting pitcher Adam Wenker threw six innings, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Dave Schlangen threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up five hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Grant Mackenthun threw 1 2/3 inning, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Muskies offense included Adam Schellinger, he went 1-for-2, Riley Ahrndt went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, John Schumer went 1-for-3, Brain Schellinger had a sacrifice bunt and Ethan Carlson was hit by a pitch.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 17 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 5

(Sunday May 22nd)

The Polecats defeated their league foe the River Cats, backed by twenty hits, including four home runs and three doubles. They had nine players that collected hits, including six players with multi-hit games. The Polecats offense was led by Cole Bove, he went 3-for-5 with a double for five RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Tony Blackstone went 3-for-6 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Keenan Macek went 3-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Michael Olson went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Dustin Wilcox went 3-for-4 with a home run, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Michael Revenig went 1-for-1 with a home run and Tanner Eckhart went 1-for3 for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Danny Blackstone went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Braydon Hanson went 2-for-5 with a walk and he scored two runs. Sam Dokkebakken earned two walks and he scored a trio of runs.

The River Cats starting pitcher Ty Carper threw three innings, he gave up nine hits, nine runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jack Grell threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Josh Madden threw one inning, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The River Cats offense was led by Zach Schmidt, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. Justin Houge went 2-for-3 for a RBI. Jordan Picka was credited for a RBI and Callan Henkemeyer earned a walk. Jake Carper went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Al Smith went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Collin Skaug was credited for a RBI, Adam Smith and Hunter Holewa both scored a run.

BECKER BANDITS 10 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 3

(Sunday May 22nd)

The Bandits defeated their league rivals the Lakers, backed by twelve hits, including a double and aided by six walks. The Bandits starting pitcher was Matt Moe, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Bandits offense was led by Dalton Fouquette, he went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Jackson Thorn went 3-for-5 for three RBIs and Wyatt Flint went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Kreeden Blomquist went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Hunter Stulz went 2-for-6 for a RBI, with a pair of stolen base and he scored a run. Jacob Bergsten went

2-for-4 and he scored a run and Luke Schumacher was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Mitch Louden earned three walks and he scored a run, Owen Kolbinger earned a walk and he scored a run, Connor Rolf scored a run and Ryan Groskreutz earned a walk.

The Lakers offense was led by Jake Samuelson, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Justin Hagstrom went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Matt Korte went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Hayden Fassler went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Mike Smith went 1-for-1 and Jordan Golombieki earned two walks and he scored a run.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

ELROSA SAINTS 15 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 6

(Saturday May 21st)

The Saints defeated their league rivals the Lakers, backed by seventeen hits, including two home runs and a double. They put up six runs in the 2nd, seven in the fifth inning and never looked back. The Saints starting pitcher Wyatt Steffensen threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, six runs, one walk and he recored four strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Kevin Kuefler, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for four RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Derek Wiener went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ryan Olmsheid went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Gavin Kampsen went 2-for-5 for two RBIs. Ashton Dingmann went 4-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs and Blaine Fischer went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs. Will Vanbeck went

2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Matt Schmitz went 1-for-5, Ethan Vogt earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Andrew Weller earned a walk.

The stating pitcher for the Lakers was Sam Hopfer, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up twelve hits, twelve runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Tori Olmscheid threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Adam Jaeger threw one inning, he gave up a hit, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Isaac Lieser, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Matthew Leiser went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Shane Kampsen went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Nick Dingman went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Trent Wendlandt went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Adam Jaeger went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Sam Hopfer went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Jordan Orbeck earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he was given credit for a RBI and Jason Kampsen was hit by a pitch.

RICHMOND ROYALS 15 ROSCOE RANGERS 2 (7 Innings)

(Sunday May 22nd)

The Royals defeated their league rivals the Rangers, backed by nine hits, they were aided by walks and they played good “D”. The starting pitcher for the Royals was veteran righty DJ Schleicher, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Luke Jokela threw two innings in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit, two runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Kyle Budde, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Chase Aleshire went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Justin Schroeder went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Dusty Adams went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Cameron Miller went 2-for-3 with a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Carter Thelen was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Brennan O’Brien was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Dalton Thelen went 1-for-5 and he scored two runs, Cole Schmitz earned a walk and Adam Backes scored a run.

The Rangers starting pitcher was Josh Mackedanz, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Parker Brezinka threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, seven runs, two walks and he had a strikeout.

The Rangers offense was led by Max Athmann, he went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Jordan Schleper and Devon Savage both went 1-for-3. Russell Leyendecker went 1-for-2, Bryce Vandbeek had two sacrifice bunts and Ryan Thomas earned a walk and he scored a run.

ELROSA SAINTS 9 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 7 (12 In.)

(Sunday May 22nd)

The Saints defeated their league rival the Chargers in twelve innings, backed by ten hits, including a double. They were aided by eight walks, their starting pitcher was Payton Vanbeck, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, two walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Veteran righty Ethan Vogt threw 5 2/3 inning in relief to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by player/manager Ethan Vogt, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Matt Schmitz went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Gavin Kampsen went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Will Vanbeck went 2-for-6 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Blaine Fischer went 2-for-6 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ashton Dingmann went 1-for-6 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Kevin Kuefler went 2-for-6, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Derek Wiener earned two walks and he scored a run and Wyatt Steffensen went 1-for-2.

The Chargers staring pitcher was Carter Tschida, he threw two innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Anthony Revermann threw four innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Austin Schoenberg threw two innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led b Jamie Terres, he went 4-for-5 for a RBI and scored two runs. Luke Dehmer went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Dylan Gertken went 1-for-6 for a RBI and Anthony Revermann was credited for a RBI. Corey Schoenberg went 1-for-5 and Reagan Nelson went 1-for-4 with two walks and he scored two runs. Nathan Terres went 1-for-6 and Owen Meyer went 1-for-6. Eric Terres went 1-for-2 with a walk and Austin Schoenberg scored a run.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 15 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 10

(Saturday May 21st)

The Chargers defeated their league rivals the Grovers, backed by fourteen hits, including two doubles. Their starting pitcher was Jordan Welle, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits and six runs. Ben Welle threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Anthony Revermann threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits.

The Chargers offense was led by Owen Meyer, he went 3-for-6 with a double for a RBI. Anthony Revermann went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored four runs. Eric Terres went 3-for-5, with a walk, one stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Schoenberg went 2-for-5, with a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Jamie Terres went 2-for-5, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Reagan Nelson went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he earned two walks. Corey Schoenberg went

1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run, Nate Terres went 1-for-5 and Luke Dehmer was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Grovers starting pitcher was Josh Roelike, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, ten runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Brady Birch threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, five runs and three walks. Joe Schwinghamer threw 2 1/3 innings, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Grovers offense was led by Jordan Klaphake, he went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Kurt Marthaler went 2-for-5 for a RBI and a walk and Jaron Klaphake went 2-for-5 for a RBI. Colton Meyer went 3-for-5 with a double , he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Tanner Klaphake went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Tyler Moscho went 1-for-6 with a home run for three RBIs and Alex Welle went 2-for-4 with a walk and he scored two runs. Andrew Welle went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs, Ryan Olmscheid went 1-for-4 and Josh Olmscheid went 1-for-1

VICTORY LEAGUE

AVON LAKERS 5 RANDALL CUBS 3

(Friday May 20th)

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Cubs with four timely hits, including a pair of doubles and they were aided by five walks. The Lakers starting pitcher was Cole Wellmann, he threw four innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded four strikeouts. Cody Stich threw three innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, and he recorded three strikeouts. Mitch McIntyre threw two innings, he gave up two hits and he record five strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Riley Voit, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Matt Meyer went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and rookie Elian Mezquita went 1-for-1 with a double and he scored a run. Carter Holthaus earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Caleb Curry went 1-for-4 and Ryan Janzen earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cole Wellmann earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Cody Stich had a sacrifice bunt, Joe Dolan earned a walk and he scored a walk and Reese Gregory earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Caleb Strack, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. The Cubs offense was led by Nick Henry, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Caleb Strack went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Kyle Peterschick, Ricky Drew and Brett Strack all went 1-for-4 and Hudson F scored two runs.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 11 OPOLE BEARS 1

(Sunday May 22nd)

The Steves defeated their league rivals the Bears, backed by thirteen hits, including three home runs and three doubles. They were aided by seven walks and they play errorless “D”. The Steves put up five big runs in the second inning and the never looked back. The Steves starting pitcher was Derek Durant, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jake Schelonka threw three innings to close it out, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Steves offense was led by Mathew Meyer, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for five huge RBIs. Player/manager Ben Omann went 2-for-2 with a home run and a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Blake Guggenberger went 1-for-3 with a home run and Derek Durant earned two walks, was credited for a RBI and he scored two runs. Jake Schelonka went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Riley Hartwig went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Cole Fuecker went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Jack Greenlun went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Tyler Gentile earned two walks. Andrew Wollak earned a walk, Charlie Kent earned a walk and he scored a run and Brandon Waldvogel scored a run.

The Bears starting pitcher Blake Niemeyer threw two innings, he gave up seven hits, nine runs, four walks and he recorded a strikeout. Isaiah Folsom threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Bears offense was led by Drew Lange, he went 2-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Tate Lange and Alex Lange both went 1-for-4 and Austin Lange went 1-for-3. Isaiah Folsom went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run, Dierks Opatz earned two walks and Blake Niemeyer scored a run.

SOBIESKI SKIS 13 SWANVILLE SWANS 0 (7 Innings)

(Sunday May 22nd)

The Skis defeated their league foes the Swans, backed by nineteen hits, including two home runs and five doubles. This gave the Skis pitcher a great deal of support, their starting pitcher Alex Gwost threw five innings to earn the win. He issued two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Tom Miller threw one inning in relief, he gave up a hit and Scott Litchy closed in out with one inning of relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Skis offense was led by twelve players collecting hits, Dusty Parker went

3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Dan Marod went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for a RBI. Austin Weisz went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Collin Eckman went 1-for-3 with a home run, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Zach Opatz went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Scot Litchy went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Player/manager Matt Baier went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Gabe Hirsch went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Joey Hanowski went

1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run. Chris Reller went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Jake Kapphahn went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Riley Czech went

1-for-1.

The Swans starting pitcher was Levi Beseman, he threw three innings, he gave up twelve hits, eleven runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts T. Evens threw four innings, he gave up seven hits two runs, two walks and he recored four strikeouts. T. Evens went 1-for-1, Levi Beseman and Joshua Vogel both earned a walk.

NISSWA LIGHTNING 2 FOLEY LUMBER JACKS 1

(Sunday May 22nd)

The Lighting defeated their Victory League rivals the Lumber Jacks in a true pitchers gem. The Lightning collected eight hits, including a double and they played flawless “D”. The Lighting starting pitcher was Nate DeChaine, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, two walks and her recorded six strikeouts.

The Lighting leader of offense was Nate DeChaine, he went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Aaron Jenkins and Tyler Wittwer both went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Drew Boland went 1-for-4 with a walk and Chris Peterson went 1-for-4, Nic Kotaska earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Sam Jensen earned a walk.

The Lumberjacks starting pitcher Ryan Chmielewski threw eight very good innings, he gave up eight hits, four walks, two runs and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. Alex Foss closed it out with one inning of relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Colby Johnson, he went 1-for-4 with a double and Joe Ziwicki went 2-for-5. Ryan Chmielewski, Charlie Hackett and Brandon Buesgens all went 1-for-4 and Bryce Gapinski earned two walks and he scored a run.

ST. WENDEL SAINTS 5 RANDALL CUBS 3

(Saturday 21st)

The Saints defeated their league rivals backed by eight hits by eight players, this gave their pitcher good support. Austin Dickmann started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by player/manager Tyler Huls, he went 1-for-4 for two big RBIs. Charlie Slivnik went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jake Opatz went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Jake Ethen went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Alex Dalbec went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Dickmann went

1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Brandon Dickmann went

1-for-4. Jordan Combos went 1-for-3 and Carter Douvier scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Cubs was Travis Wenzel, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Nicolas Henry threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Carter Natvig, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs. Kyle Peterschick went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Caleb Strack went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Ricky Drew went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs and Travis Wenzel earned two walks. Brett Strack went 1-for-3 and Dave Peterson went

1-for-4.

UPSALA BLUE JAYS 5 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 2

(Sunday May 22nd)

The Blue Jays defeated their league rivals the Saints, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles and a good pitcher performance. Matt Swanson started on the mound for the Blue Jays, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Blue Jays offense was led by Justin Lampert, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Levi Lampert went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Matt Swanson went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Brady Burggraff went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Brandon Welinski earned a walk, he had a sacrifice fly for RBI. Brock Cichon went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs, Justin Cichon went 1-for-3 he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jack Primus went 1-for-1.

The Saints starting pitcher Jake Ethen threw a complete game, he gave up eight hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Saints offense was led by Brandon Dickmann he went 2-for-4 he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jake Ethen went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Austin Dickmann, Peter Schumer and Tanner Reis all went 1-for-4 and Alex Dalbec had a sacrifice bunt.

ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 14 FLENSURG FALCONS 0 (7 Innings)

(Saturday May 21st)

The Riverdogs defeated their league rivals the Falcons, back by eleven hits, they put up eleven big runs in the fifth and they were aided by ten walks. They had a home run and a double and nine players that collected hits.They got an outstanding pitching performance from Nathan Psyck, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Riverdogs offense was led by Tyler Jendro, he went 1-for-3 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Cole Jendro went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Nate Benusa went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt. Ethan Walcheski went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Zach Cekalla went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nathan Psyck wen t-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Zach Leibold went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brady Brezinka went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he dended the dish twice. Nick Leibold was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Steve Hoff went 1-for-1, Grayson Suska earned three walks and he dended the dish twice and Zach Gottwalt earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Falcons was Gunnar Gustafson, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Tucker Vetsch threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, seven runs and three walks. Gerard Kokett threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Blake Meyer went 1-for-2 with a walk and Brent Carry was hit by a pitch.

FORT RIPLEY REBELS 4 ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 0

(Sunday May 22)

The Rebels defeated their league rivals the Riverdogs, backed by eight hits, including a double. Bryce Flanagan started on the mound for the Rebels, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Alex Haapajoki threw one inning, he gave up a hit and he recorded a strikeout. Brett Kramer threw one inning in relief to close it out, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rebels offense was led by Brett Kramer, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Bryce Flanagan went 3-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Adam Jensen and Weston Woitalla both went 1-for-3 and Jason Sather earned a walk and he scored a run. Seth Vagts went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Nick Jelacie went 1-for-1 and he scored a run.

The Riverdogs starting pitcher Zach Leibold threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, including six singles, four runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Their offense was led by Zach Cekalla, he went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Cole Jendro and Nate Benusa both went 1-for-3 and Brady Brezinka was hit by a pitch.

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 15 NLS LAKERS 3 (7 IN.)

(Saturday May 21st)

The Twins defeated their league rivals the Lakers, backed by eleven hits, including three doubles and a home run. The played good “D” and they were aided by five walks. The Twins starting pitcher Derek Dolezal threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Mike Danielson threw 1 2/3 in relief to close it out, he recorded one strikeout.

The Twins offense was led by Mike Danielson, he went 2-for-2 with a home run and a double for five RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Jake Rambow went

2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Hunter Magnuson went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Derek Dolezal went

1-for-2 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ben Kulset went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Carson McCain went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Adam Schrader went 1-for-3, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Josh Soine went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dalton Rambow earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Scott Rambow earned two walks and he scored two runs. Aedan Andresen was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs and Jett Salonek earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Weston Gjerde, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded a strikeout. Christian Diederich threw 1 2/3 in relief, he gave up six hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Luke Ruter, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Regan Carlson was credited for a RBI. Jaiden Henjim went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Christian Diederich went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Jared Cortez earned a walk and he scored a run, Ryan Torkelson earned a walk and Justin Johnson scored a run.

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 4 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 3

The Twins defeated their league rival the Pirates in a very good ball game, they collected seven hits, they were aided by ten walks. The Twins starting pitcher was Hunter Magnuson, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Adam Schrader threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Twins were led on offense by Jake Rambow, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned three walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Adam Schrader earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Josh Soine went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Derek Dolezal went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Hunter Magnuson went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned two walks. Ben Kulset went 1-for-4, Jett Salonek earned two walks and Carson McCain scored a run.

The Pirates starting pitcher was Sam Oehlein, he threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave upon one hit one run and four walks. Grant Fuchs threw 5 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up four hits one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Luke Johnson threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Garrett Leusink, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Luke Johnson went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Blake Vagle went 1-for-3 with a walk and Abe Bullard went 1-for-2 and he was hit twice by a pitch. Caden Spanier went 1-for-1 and Grayson Fuchs earned two walks and he scored a run. Grant Fuchs was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Griffin Bjerke had a sacrifice bunt and Sam Oehrlein earned a walk.

STARBUCK STARS 2 REGAL EAGLES 1

(Sunday May 22nd)

The Stars defeated their league rivals the Eagles, with four timely hits and tough defense. The Stars starting pitcher was Austin Versteeg, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one run, four walks and he recored eight strikeouts. Matt Gruber threw four innings to earn the save, he gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Stars were led on offense by Matt Gruber, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Austin Versteeg and Mitch Gruber both went 1-for-3 with a walk and Jackson Hendrickson went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt. Michael Gruber earned a walk and he scored a run, Aaron Versteeg earned walk, Drew Olsonawski earned a walk and he scored a run and Torii Johnson had a sacrifice bunt.

The Eagles starting pitcher Brandon Wedel threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, six walks and he recored three strikeouts. Jordan Wosmek threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up a hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Will Roguske threw one inning, he gave up a hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Eagle offense was led by Nathan Meyer, he went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Adrian Belden went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt. Jordan Beier earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt, Josh Beier earned a walk and he scored a run. Blake Karsch had a sacrifice bunt and Nathan Beier earned a walk.

EXHIBITION GAMES:

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 12 LUXEMBRUG BREWERS 1

The Springers of the Arrowhead West League defeated the Brewers from the Central Valley League. This was a close game till the Springers batted around in the bottom of the seventh inning. Ended on the ten run with a three run home run. They did collect thirteen hits, including the home run and a pair of doubles. Starting picture was veteran righty Chris Butala, he threw five innings, gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty Eli Emerson threw two innings in relief, he recorded three strikeouts to close it out.

The Springers offense was led by Austin Athmann, he went 3-for-3 with two doubles for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Drew Bulson went 2-for-4 with the walk off home run for four RBIs for the game. Nick Pennick went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Tate Wallet went 2-for-2 for a RBI and Brian Hansen went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a trio of runs. Jeron Terres and Mason Primus both went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Alex Jungels went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Brad Olson and Henry Bulson both earned a walk, Jack Arnold went 1-for-1 and BJ Huls earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Brewers starting pitcher was Brady Kenning, he threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout. Tyler Stang threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he issued one walk. Reed Pfannenstein threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, twelve runs, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Connor Clark, he went 3-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Ethyn Fruth went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Chris Clark went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 10 MINNEAPOLIS NORTH STARS 0

(Saturday May 21st)

The Springers defeated a class A team from the Park National league the North Stars. The collected seventeen hits, including two home runs, a triple and a double. They played some very good “D” to give their pitchers plenty of support. Veteran righty Zach Femrite started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recored five strikeouts. Veteran righty Drew VanLoy threw two innings, he recored a pair of strikeouts. Righty Jack Arnold threw one inning, he gave up one hit and Righty Nick Pennick threw one inning to close out, he recorded a strikeout.

The Springers offense was led by Austin Athmann, he went 4-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs. Brian Hansen went 4-for-4 what a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he dented the dish twice. BJ Huls had a great game, he went

4-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Joe Dempsey went 2-for-3 with a home run and he earned a walk. Brad Olson went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a trio of runs. Drew Bulson went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Mason Primus went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Nick Pennick went 1-for-3 and Jeron Terres earned a walk and he scored a run.

They was no pitching stats available for the North Stars, Ryan Polehonak went

2-for-2 with a walk.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 7 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 6

The Joes of the Sauk Valley Valley League defeated the Gussies of the Central Valley League in exhibition action. The Joes collected ten hits, including three doubles and a home run. The Joes put up three runs in the bottom of the seventh in this seven inning game for a come from behind win. Ryan Blommer started on the mound for the Joes, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Joes offense was led by Tanner Staller, he went 2-for-2 with a home run and he was hit by a pitch. Tanner Blommer and Andrew Rott both went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Brandon Bissett went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Willy Willats went 2-for-4 with a double. Ben Alvord and Tanner Aleshire both went

1-for-4, both had a double and each scored a run. Lukas Theisen went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Sam Schneider went 1-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs.

The starting pitcher for the Gussies was Aaron Fruth, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, four runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Nevin Bloom threw 2 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up five hits, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Gussies offense was led by Aaron Fruth, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs. Tyler Bautch went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Marcus Lommel went 2-for-4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Adam Gwost was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and James Anderson was credited for a RBI. Taylor Olson went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, Nevin Bloom earned two walks and Trey Toenjes earned a walk

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 10 NOWTHEN KNIGHTS 6

(Saturday May 21st)

The Lakers of the Sauk Valley League defeated their foe from the Eastern Minney League the Knights. They collected thirteen hits, with nine players collecting hits. This gave their pitchers good support, Brett Knudsen started on the mound for the Lakers, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, one run and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Ben Jenny threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout. Tyler Maurer threw one inning, he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Matt Korte, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Blake Brown went 1-for-3 for three RBIs and he had a sacrifice bunt. Stephen Ellingson went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brett Knudsen went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Tyler Maurer was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Ben Jenny went 2-for-2 and he scored two runs and Jackson Phillip went 2-for-3. Ben Kulberg went 2-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jordan Golombiecki went 1-for-1, with two walks and he scored a run. Joe Setrum went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, James Boyle was hit by a pitch and Alex Kreiling scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Knights was Ben Bergley, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Tim Gruis threw three innings, he gave up five hits, three runs and two walks.

The Knights offense was led by Jacob Miller, he went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs. Matt Johnson went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Ryan Olson went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run and Dustin Rode went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Ben Bergley and Tim Gruis both went 1-for-5 and both scored a run and Jesse Astrup earned a walk.

HOWARD LAKE ORPHANS 10 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 6

(Friday May 20th)

The Orphans had a seven run first inning and never looked back, the North Star League member defeated their Sauk Valley League foe the Rivercats. They collected eight hits, including a triple and a double, this gave their pitchers good support. The starting pitcher for the Orphans was Bennett Anderson, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Cole Macziewski threw two innings to close it out, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Orphans were led on offense by Jared Koch, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs. Zander went 2-for-2 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Cole Macziewski went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mitch Baumann went 1-for-3 with a triple for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Bennett Anderson went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Sam Kittock went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run, Matt Streich earned two walks and he scored two runs and Matt Donovan earned four walks and he scored two runs.

The Lakers staring pitcher was Zach Schmidt, he threw one inning, he gave up six hits, seven runs and two walks. Jake Carper threw four innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Ty Carper threw one inning, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Samson Schlegel went 2-for-5 with a triple and a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jake Carper went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Callan Henkemyer went 1-for-2 for two RBIs. Al Smith went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and a stolen base. Cody Thiery went 2-for-4 with two doubles and he scored a run. Ty Carper went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Jordan Picka went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base. Hunter Holewa earnd a walk and Zach Schmidt had a stolen base.

BRAINERD BEES 13 MONTICELLO POLECATS 3

(Saturday May 21st)

The Class B Bees of the Arrow Head West defeated the Polecats of the Sauk Valley in exhibition action. The Bees collected eight hits, including a triple and seven players collecting hits. This gave their pitchers good support, Eric Martin started on the hill for the Bees. He threw three innings, he gave up four hits, one run, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Nolan Notch threw three innings, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Colby Watland threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run and one walk.

The Bees offense was led by Gunnar Wicklund, he went 1-for-4 with a triple for four RBIs and he scored a run. Adam Braun went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Eli Roberts went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run. Kyle Baker went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Phil Zynda went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored two runs. Tom Fairbanks went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run. Joel Martin went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Max Boran was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he was credited for two RBIs, he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Polecats was Tommy Blackstone, he threw three innings, he gave up six hits, nine runs and one walk. Danny Blackstone threw three innings, he gave up two hits, four runs and three walks.

The Polecats offense was led by Michael Olson, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and Michael Revenig went 2-for- 3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Tommy Blackstone went 2-for-4 with a double and Danny Blackstone went 2-for-4 Keenan Macek went 1-for-3 he earned a walk and he scored a run. Evan Demars earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored two runs. Joe Tupy went 1-for-4 and Dustin Wilcox earned a walk and he scored a run.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

Wednesday May 25 to Monday May 30

ARROW HEAD WEST LEAGUE

BRAINERD BEES at Cold Spring Springers 2:00

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

Friday May 27

Kimball Express at Eden Valley Hawks 7:30

Watkins Clippers at Cold Spring Springers 7:30

Sunday May 29

Watkins Clippers at Kimball Express 2:00

Cold Spring Rockies at St. Nicholas Nicks 2:00

Monday May 30

Pearl Lake Lakers at Luxemburg Brewers 1:00

St. Augusta Gussies at Clearwater River Cats 2:00

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

Wednesday May 25

Clearwater River Cats at Sartell Stone Poneys 7:30

Roger Red Devils at Sauk Rapids Cyclones 7:30

Friday May 27

Albertville Anglers at Sartell Muskies 7:30

Clear Lake Lakers at Sauk Rapids Cyclones 7:30

Sunday May 29

Sauk Rapids Cyclones at Sartell Muskies 1:30

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

Friday May 27

Spring Hill Chargers at Farming Flames 8:00

Saturday May 28

Farming Flames at Elrosa Saints 7:30

Lake Henry Lakers at New Munich Silverstreaks 1:30

New Munich Silverstreaks at St. Martin Martins 8:15

St. Martin Martins at Spring Hill Chargers 1:30

Roscoe Rangers at Greenwald Cubs 1:30

Richmond Royals at Meire Grove Grovers 1:30

Sunday May 29

Meire Grove Grovers at Lake Henry Lakers 1:30

Elrosa Saints at Roscoe Rangers 1:30

Greenwald Cubs at Richmond Royals 1:30

VICTORY LEAGUE

Saturday May 28

Royalton Riverdogs at Upsala Blue Jays 1:30

Sunday May 29

St. Mathies at Avon Lakers 1:30

Freeport Black Sox at Nisswa Lightning 1;30

St. Stephen Steves at Aitkin Steam 1:30

Fort Ripley Rebels at St. Wendel Saints 1:30

Opole Bears at Foley Lumberjacks 1:30

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

Saturday May 28

Milroy at New London-Spicer Twins 3:00

Sunday May 29

Norway Lake Lakers at Regal Eagles 1;30

New London-Spicer at Starbuck Starts 1:30

EXHIBITION GAMES

Wednesday May 25

Becker Bandits at Rockford Crows 7:30

Ramsey Rengades at Albertville Anglers 7:00

Friday May 27

Albertville Anglers at Sartell Muskies 7:30

Clearwater River Cats at Dassel Cokato. 7:30