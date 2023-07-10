Town Ball Weekly – July 10th, 2023

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my tenth year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 7 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 0

(FRIDAY JULY 7th)

The River Cats defeated their league rivals the Anglers, backed by nine hits and they were aided with nine walks. The River Cats played great defense in support of their starting pitcher Cody Thiery, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, six walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Augie Rodriguez threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The River Cats offense was led by Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Samson Schlegel went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Eric Lindholm went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Jordan Picka went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Zeus Schlegel and Preston Schlegel both went 1-for-4, each earned a walk and both scored a run. Jack Grell went 1-for-4, Cullen Henkemeyer earned two walks and he scored a run, Jon Affeldt earned a walk and Nick Proshek scored a run.

The Anglers starting pitcher was Logan Eisentrager, he threw five innings, he gave up four runs, five walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Jacob Dinkel threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Caden Kelly threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Anglers offense was led by Easton Knealing and Carter Dornsbach, both went 1-for-4 and Joel Cornell went 1-for-1. Caden Kelley and Logan Eisentrager both earned two walks, Jacob Dinkel, Nick Dinkel and Karter Gruenwald all earned a walk.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 3 ST. JOSEPH JOES 1

(FRIDAY JULY 7th)

The Polecats defeated their league rivals the Joes, backed by nine hits, including triple and solid defense. Michael Revenig started on the mound for the Polecats, he threw 7 1/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up ten hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Jason Axelberg threw 1 2/3 innings, to earn the save, he gave up one hit and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Braydon Hanson, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Dustin Wilcox went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Jason Axelberg went 2-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run and Michael Olson went 2-for-4. Keenan Macek went 1-for-4, Sam Dokkenbakken earned a walk an he scored a run, Aaron Wisecup was hit by a pitch and Cole Bovee earned a walk.

The Joes starting pitcher was Blake Kilanowski, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Charlie Atkinson threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Brandon Bloch he went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Ben Alvord went 4-for-5. John Huebsch went 2-for-4 and Joey Atkinson went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch. Noah Bissett went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Andy Ahschlager went 1-for-4 and Andrew Rott earned a walk.

ARROW HEAD WEST LEAGUE

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 6 MOORHEAD BREWERS 5

(Wednesday July 5th)

The Mudcats defeated their league and cross-town rivals the Brewers, backed by eight hits, including some very timely hitting and aided by seven walks. The Mudcats had a big inning with five runs in the fifth inning. Their starting pitcher was Dylan Inniger, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Ty Syverson threw two innings in relief, to earn the save, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Mudcats offense was led by Isaac Howe, he went 3-for-5 for three RBIs and Toby Sayles went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ty Syverson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tommy Horan, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. David Dorsey went 1-for-5 and Wyatt Gunkel went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Bret Wendlandt earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Dylan Erholtz earned a walk.

The Brewers starting pitcher was veteran righty David Ernst, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ben Dawson threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up one hit, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Kyle Voltin threw one inning, he gave up one hit and Brayden Jacobson threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Caden Headlee, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Denver Blinn went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Matt Oye went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Nick Salentine had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Jayse McLean went 1-for-1, he earned three walks and he had a stolen base. Grant Wehseler went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Brayden Jacobson earned two walks and he scored a run, David Ernst earned a walk and he scored a run and Jeremy Peschel earned a walk.

VICTORY LEAGUE

AVON LAKERS 1 PIERZ LAKERS 0

(Friday July 7th)

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Lakers, backed by six hits and aided by six walks. The Lakers won on a walk off single by Peyton Randall to drive in Elian Mezquita for the big win. The Lakers starting pitcher was Dominic Austing, he threw six innings. He gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Matt Pichelmann threw three innings to earn the win, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Peyton Randall, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Elian Mezquita went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored the games only run. Ryan Janzen went 2-for-4 and Caleb Curry went 1-for-4, Cole Wellmann earned two walks and he had a stolen base, Matt Meyer and Carter Philippi both earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Noah Cekalla, he threw 8 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, one run, six walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Their offense was led by Brady Petron, he went 2-for-4 with a double and Ryan Diers went 1-for-3 with a double. Paul Herman went 1-for-4, Kolten Happke had a sacrifice bunt and Peter Herman earned a walk.

EXHIBITION GAMES;

ST. JOSEPH JOES 2 AVON LAKERS 1

(Wednesday July 5th)

The Joes from the Sauk Valley League defeated the Lakers from the Victory League in a very good pitching dual. This was part of Fox 9 Town Ball Tour stops for the 2023 season. The Joes collected four singles and played great defense in support of their starting pitcher. Joey Atkinson started for the Joes and he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Hunter Blommer and Brandon Bissett both were credited for a RBI. Ben Alvord went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch and Lukas Theisen went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Brandon Bloch went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Noah Bissett earned a walk and he scored a run. Tanner Blommer went 1-for-4, Andrew Rott had a sacrifice bunt and John Huebsch was hit by a pitch.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Jackson Henderson, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Carter Philippi threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up two hits and one run and Joe Dolan threw one inning, he gave up one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Lakers offense was led by Reese Gregory, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, Elian Mezquita and Elliot Allen both went 1-for-3 and Ryan Janzen earned a walk.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 2 MINNOKA GRAYS 1

(Friday July 7th)

The Stone Poneys defeated their foe the Minnoka Grays 35 Plus, backed by eight hits, solid defense and a very good pithing performances. The game was played without any power for the lights, score board and the PA and most importantly the concessions. They played seven innings under some pretty dark sky. The starting pitcher for the Stone Poneys was Chase Heying, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, four singles, one run, no walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Veteran righty Dan O’Connell threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout. He had played every position in one game.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Jackson Vos, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and a stolen base. Blake Haus had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and and Braeden Dykhuizen went 1-for-3 with a double. Player/manager Jeff Amann went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Teddy Fleming went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Will Kranz went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, Gavan Schulte went 1-for-2 and Josh Schaefer earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

The Minnoka Grays starting pitcher was Fritz Coyro, he threw a complete game, he gave up eight hits, two runs and one walk. Michael Crane went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Joey Olson had a stolen base and he scored a run. Joey Tupy, Micheal Weyrauch and Steve Capryna all went 1-for-3.

ATWATER CHUCKERS 6 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 1

(Friday July 7th)

The Chuckers from the County Line League defeated the Brewers from the Central Valley League, backed by ten hits, including a pair of doubles and a big third inning, they put up five runs. Their starting pitcher was Josh Kingery, he threw six innings to earn the win. he gave up no hits, one walk and he recorded fourteen strikeouts. Veteran righty Jordan Olson threw three innings in relief to earn the save. He gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Chuckers offense was led by Logan Straumann, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three big RBIs. Jordan Olson went 3-for-5 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Josh Kingery went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Kobe Holtz went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Jaxon Behm was hit by a pitch. J. Peterson went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and J. Peterson earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Brewers starting pitcher was JT Harren, he threw two innings, he issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Connor Clark threw one inning, he gave up two hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Tyler Stang threw four innings in relief, he gave up six hits, one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Josh Lanctot threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded a strikeout.

The Brewers offense was led by Josh Lanctot, he went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Brady Kenning went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Connor Clark went 1-for-3. Michael Paul earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Will Boeckman was hit by a pitch.

RAYMOND ROCKETS 8 NLS TWINS 5

(Friday July 7th)

The Rockets from the Corn Belt league defeated their rivals the Twins from the County Line league, backed by four hits, including three home runs and a double. The Rockets starting pitcher was Brooks Asche, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Herman Solomon threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. John Sawatzky threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeouts.

The Rockets offense was led by Tyler Steen, he went 2-for-3 with two home runs for two RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. Wylie Lottman went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Isaac Call went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and Ian Koosman went 2-for-5 for a RBI. Brady Kientz went 1-for-3 for a RBI and John Sawatzky was credited for a RBI. Mike Jeseritz went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Caleb Ditmarson went 2-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs. Brett Swanson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Twins starting pitcher was Derek Dolezal, he threw seven innings, he gave up twelve hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Mike Danielson threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Mike Danielson, he went 3-for-5 with a home run and Jett Salonek went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and a stolen base. Cayden Hansen went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Josh Soine went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Derek Dolezal went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, he had a trio of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Adam Schrader went 1-for-5 with a double and Scott Rambow went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 9 ROSCOE RANGERS 4

(Friday July 7th)

The Hawks from the Sauk Valley League defeated the Rangers from the Stearns County league, backed by eleven hits and a good pitcher pitching performance. Sam Nistler started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. No stats available on the Rangers.

The Hawks offense was led by Austin Schlangen went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Sam Nistler went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jordan Kelm went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jackson Geislinger went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Stephen Pennartz went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks and Matt Pennertz went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. David Pennertz went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Marly Kramer went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Austin Berg was credited for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Luke Ludwig was hit by a pitch, he had a pair of stolen bases and he was hit by a pitch.

SAUK CENTRE TITANS 9 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 3

(Friday July 7th)

The Titans from the Resorters league defeated their rivals from the Victory League, backed by ten hits including three doubles, aided by nine walks and they played good defense. The Titans starting pitcher, Shawn Hayungs threw a nine inning gem to earn the win. He gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Titans offense was led by Dylan Haskamp, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Jake Haskamp went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Jake Zollman earned two walks and he was credited for two RBIs. Doug Zimmel went 2-for-6 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Derek Holm went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Shawn Huyings went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Jake Roelike went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Andrew Rousslange went 1-for-6, with a stolen base and he scored a run and Andrew Primus earned a trio of walks and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Black Sox was Iver Ripke, he threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, six walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Matt Johnson threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs and three walks.

The Black Sox offense was led by Mason Toutges, he went 1-for-3 with a walk and Ben Millard went 1-for-4. Iver Papke was hit by a pitch, Ben Mettenburg earned a walk and he scored a run, Jake Braegelman and Carter Neuenschwander both scored a run.

LEAGUE STANDINGS (As of July 7th)

ARROWHEAD WEST LEAGUE (Note: Several games in the next couple of weeks)

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 4-0

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 3-1

MOORHEAD BREWERS 1-1

SOBIESKI SKIS 0-1

HAMEL HAWKS 0-4

TWIN PORT TIMBERS 0-0

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

WEST DIVISION

SARTELL MUSKIES 11-1

ST. JOSEPH JOES 5-3

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 4-5

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 2-6

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 1-8

EAST DIVISION

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 7-0

MONTICELLO POLECATS 6-2

BECKER BANDITS 3-6

ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 0-8

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

NORTH DIVISION

WATKINS CLIPPERS 9-1

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 9-1

ST. NICKOLAS NICKS 2-10

ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 2-9

SOUTH DIVISION

COLD SPRING ROCKIES. 8-2

KIMBALL EXPRESS 6-5

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 4-7

EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 3-8

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

ATWATER CHUCKERS 6-2

NLS TWINS 6-3

STARBUCK STARS 4-5

NL-SUNBERG LAKERS 4-5

REGAL EAGLES 3-5

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 2-6

VICTORY LEAGUE

NORTH/EAST

BUCKMAN BILLGOATS 10-1

NISSWA LIGHTING 10-1

FORT RIPLEY REBELS 9-3

FOLEY LUMBER JACKS 8-3

PIERZ LAKERS 6-6

PIERZ BREWERS 6-6

ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 4-6

ST. MATHIAS DEVILS 3-7

AITKIN STEAM 1-5

PIERZ BULLDOGS 0-11

SOUTH/WEST

AVON LAKERS 9-1

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 8-3

SOBIESKI SKIS 6-4

UPSALA BLUE JAYS 7-5

FREEPORT BLAK SOX 4-6

ST. WENDEL SAINTS 5-8

RANDALL CUBS 2-8

SWANVILLE SWANS 1-11

FLENSBURG FALCONS 0-10

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

NORTH DIVISION

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 8-2

ELROSA SAINTS 7-2

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 8-3

GREENWALD CUBS 3-7

MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 3-7

SOUTH DIVISION

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 8-3

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 6-4

RICHMOND ROYALS 3-7

ROSCOE RANGERS 3-8

FARMING FLAMES 2-8