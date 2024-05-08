It’s Today!! League of Women Voters Community Policing Agreement

On Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 1:00 p.m., the League of Women Voters, St. Cloud Area, will hold its monthly meeting and present “St. Cloud Community Policing Agreement 2024” in the Bremer Room, St. Cloud Public Library, 1300 W. St. Germain St, St. Cloud, MN.

This will be a hybrid meeting and a Zoom link will be sent to visitors upon request.

