Top Twins Prospect Royce Lewis Has Torn ACL In Knee

Minnesota Twins shortstop prospect Royce Lewis has a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee that will require surgery and likely force him to miss the entire 2021 season. ACL injuries typically take nine months or more to fully heal.

Lewis, 21, was the #1 pick in the 2017 MLB Draft after playing at JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano, California. There was no minor league season in 2020, so Lewis has not played in a game since the Arizona Fall League in 2019, where he was named the league's most valuable player.

The Twins signed shortstop Andrelton Simmons to a one-year contract during the offseason, presumably as a bridge from Jorge Polanco (who moved to second base) to Lewis.

The Twins will open the 2021 season in Milwaukee on April 1st.