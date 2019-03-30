Timberwolves Top Warriors by One in OT

The Minnesota Timberwolves held on through an extra period to topple the Golden State Warriors on Friday night despite injury trouble and being eliminated from playoff contention.

The Wolves trailled through the first half. In the opening quarter they put up 27 to Golden State’s 32. They were again outscored in the second and entered the half trailing 68-54.

The momentum shifted Minnesota’s way in the third quarter. They put up 32 points and held the Warriors to just 18 to tie the game 86-86.

In the final quarter, the two teams went shot-for-shot, each scoring 29 additional points. The Timberwolves had a chance to win with a couple of free throws at the end of regulation, but missed, forcing the game into overtime.

The extra period was about as close as the fourth quarter had been. Both teams fought hard to win the game. It was the Wolves who would prevail in the end. They added 16 points to their total and beat Golden State 131-130.

Andrew Wiggins led the team in scoring with 24 points. Josh Okogie put up 21, Jerryd Bayless tallied 17, and Karl-Anthony Towns added 15.

The Timberwolves improve to 34-41. They will hit the court again on Saturday night when they host the 76ers. Pre-game starts at 6:30 on AM 1240 WJON.