Tickets On Sale For GREAT Theatre’s First Outdoor Musical

WAITE PARK -- Tickets are on sale now for GREAT Theatre's first ever outdoor musical production.

GREAT will be performing Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park next month.

This highly anticipated production was originally scheduled to take the stage during last year, but was canceled due to COVID-19.

Executive Director Dennis Whipple says they are thrilled to bring back live theater to central Minnesota.

We are estatic to return live performances outdoors in this stunning new theater that is the perfect setting for this beautiful, romatic, family-friendly production of the classic fairytale. We are working to amaze audiences with special effects, the largest physical set we've ever built and many more surprises.

Performance dates are set for July 22nd-24th, with a rain out date on July 25th.

Early bird tickets are $36 for adults and $28 for students if bought before next Saturday.