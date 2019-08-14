Thunderstorms Spawn Funnel Clouds, Flood Urban Streets

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Severe thunderstorms spawned multiple funnel clouds across Minnesota and flooded streets in the Twin Cities.

The National Weather Service reports there was some crop damage from a tornado touchdown in Steele County near Ellendale Tuesday, but no major structural damage.

Vehicles plowed through flooded streets and intersections in the Twin Cities, where a flash flood warning was in effect until 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Meteorologists say more severe storms are heading for Minneapolis and St. Paul on Friday and Saturday.