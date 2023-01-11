Three Day MLK Community Celebration in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration in St. Cloud is back in person this year.

Spokeswoman Desiree Clark says they had about 1,600 people attend their free breakfast in 2020, the last year it was held in person. After a couple of years of going online due to COVID-19, she says they are excited to be back together at the River's Edge Convention Center.

The community celebration is actually a three-day event starting on Saturday with family events planned at the St. Cloud Technical and Community College. That event runs from 9:30 a.m. until noon.

Sunday is Spirit Day at the Jubilee Worship Center from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. featuring multiple different faiths.

The events wrap up with the free breakfast at the River's Edge Convention Center on Monday. They are hoping to serve up to 1,200 people.

All events are free to attend, but organizers would like you to sign-up ahead of time for the events on Saturday and Monday so they can have a proper head county.