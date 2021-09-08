Three Area Girl’s Youth Hockey Teams Combining for 2021-22 Season
UNDATED -- Three area organizations will be joining forces for girl’s hockey this fall.
The Sartell Youth Hockey, Sauk Rapids Youth Hockey, and St. Cloud Youth Hockey associations are combining to become the Central Minnesota Riverblades for players in levels U10 through U15.
The new co-op team will give athletes the ability to play competitively at their age and skill-appropriate level as participation numbers continue to be a struggle for youth sports teams.
Get our free mobile app
Coming up this weekend the Riverblades are having a Back 2 The Ice event at SCHEELS Athletic Complex in Sartell from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday to get girls signed up for the 2021-2022 season.
2021 Minnesota Selects Hockey Festival
LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history
Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.
Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.