Thousands Coming to Downtown St. Cloud for Consumer Shows

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It is consumer show season at the River's Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud.

Rachel Thompson is the Executive Director of the St. Cloud Convention and Visitors Bureau. She says over the next six weeks or so people will be coming to town for several big shows including the Sportsmen's Show, the RV Show, the Farm Show, and the Home Show.

There's over 27,000 attendees that are going to be coming through those doors in January and February at River's Edge alone. Lots of foot traffic in downtown.

Thompson says they estimate that the average visitor spends about $150 when they are in town.

Later this year, the CVB is hosting its 2nd "Restaurant Week" in early May and the Senior Games will be back in town this summer.

She says St. Cloud is also part of a bid to bring the 2026 World Juniors Hockey Tournament to Minnesota. If the state would be awarded the event, Thompson says several of our local hockey arenas would be used for early-round games.