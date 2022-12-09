This Strange Food Combination Has Me Gagging, But People Swear It’s Good!

I love pickles. Bread and butter, dill, spicy, sweet, you name 'em I'm going to enjoy them. I'm not sure if it's the cool crunch, or what they add to a meal. One food combination involving pickles that I saw the other day had me gagging, but those that have been brave enough to try it, really seem to like it. The food combination that I saw was dill pickles and taco seasoning mixed together...yuck

You can see from the screengrab from my feed, that the recipe looks pretty easy if you are going to try this odd food combination. It looks like just your average jar of pickles and some taco seasoning mix. Open up the jar, dump in the mix, close the jar, and shake it up.

Someone somewhere looked in their pantry or cupboard, or even refrigerator saw some pickles, and then looked over and saw some taco seasoning mix. I'd never even dreamed to mix the two together, but some mad food scientist decided to live on the edge.

Maybe there is more to this recipe that I am not seeing. Maybe this is for a bloody mary mix, not totally the norm, but people like different things. You know the saying different strokes for different folks.

If you decide to give this combo a try, have at it, but for me, I'm just going to enjoy my pickles sans taco seasoning, cold, from the 'fridge just the way I like them.