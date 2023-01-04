This Renovated School House in Perham is the Ultimate Crafting Weekend Getaway

Calling all crafters, this renovated school house is the perfect place for us and all our projects.

School House on 49 in Perham, MN is a refurbished and renovated school house from the early 1900s that is now used as a retreat for quilters, crafters, yogis, and anyone just looking to get away. If you are frustrated with the crafting space in your own home, and need a bigger space and a change of scenery, this is it:

With individual workstations and sleeping quarters for up to 8, the School House is an ideal overnight maker space retreat to help you unleash your creativity. Enjoy dedicated time and space to work on your projects among other creative individuals.

The large open workspace is suitable for all types of crafts including quilting, scrapbooking, designing, painting, wedding prepping, and more. But this space isn't limited to just creative retreats. This location is also great for getting a group together for fishing weekends, fitness retreats, writing, business, or whatever else you could use a large gathering space for.

The refurbished building itself was once the St. Joe's School House, and the current owners, John & Cheryl Rutten, are dedicated to preserving its history. The school was operational from the early 1900s to 1970.

With a full kitchen, three bathrooms, sleeping for eight people, wi-fi, lots of electrical outlets, cutting stations, modular furniture, and more, it sounds like heaven on earth for crafters looking for an escape from reality.

Amy Rutten shared on the Facebook page Quirky Minnesota Places:

Quirky and fun place to stay if you are in the Perham area. The Schoolhouse on 49 is a recently renovated 100 year old schoolhouse intended for crafting and scrapbooking retreats, but also just a great spot to gather with family. 10 of us stayed there this past weekend, and had a great time!

The cost to rent this space is $1750 for the week or $1400 for five nights. Daily rental rates are $300-$350. 50% of the total is due at the time of booking, and the remaining balance is due 7 days before arrival.

Check out more and book your stay on their website here.

