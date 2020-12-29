This New Program Will Pay You to Get Healthy

NEW YEARS RESOLUTIONS

Several times a year, my Co-Workers and I will put together a plan to help us all reach our weight loss goals. We all decide if we want to opt in, usually throwing about 20 bucks in a pot, and then after 8 weeks, whoever has had the most weight loss wins the pot. I've actually won before, but I've never seen a wager like the one that popped up on my Facebook page this morning.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

GET PAID TO GET HEALTHY - ARE YOU IN?

This is the headline: "GET PAID TO GET HEALTHY." When I saw the headline, I thought for sure this was some kind of online scam. Come to find out, it's a real thing, and it seems to be working for people.

You can go to healthywage.com and learn more. Basically, you decide how much you want to lose, and it what length of time you think that you can actually lose the weight. You then place a bet, like $30, $50, $100 dollars per month. Your goal is to reach your monthly goals. If you reach your monthly goals, YOU get paid my HealthyWager.com. If you do not, you PAY HealthyWager.com. Make sense! Whoa! It sort of does. It's like literally putting your money where your mouth is...and if I bet $500, or even $50 I might not put my mouth on a cheeseburger or a cookie...or a bag of chips.

HOW IT WORKS

Calculate your prize: Enter your goal weight and see what your prize will be. Place your bet: Increase your winnings by adjusting your goal weight, how much you contribute and how long you think it will take you to lose the pounds you want to lose. Lose weight: Once you do this, you start losing weight with weekly weigh-ins and support from other people that are also working on losing weight. Win Money: If you meet your goal, you win your prize!

Now I don't know if you win money from hitting your goals each month that you're in the contest, or if you only win if you reach your end goal. HealthyWager says they will help you along the way, with tips and tricks. The motivation is MONEY.

Let me know if you try this, and how you do! Send me your results and experience information to Kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com.