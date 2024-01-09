This Minnesota Indoor Flea Market Embraces the Winter Season

The Winter Weather that so many have been longing for is at least getting closer. The forecast for this weekend is calling for temps to be in the single digits during the day and subzero at night.

I’m guessing that’s why this event is named what it is. The “Brrrzaar Indoor Flea Market” is going to be held this Friday, Saturday and Sunday in New Brighton.

Brightwood Hills Golf Course is the host site for this curated flea market event which will be held inside the club house. This is the first of a month-long weekend flea market events apart of the “Brave the Brrr”, which is designed to celebrate winter.

The hours for the indoors flea market is Friday are from 3-7pm and then on Saturday and Sunday the event is open from 11am-7pm.

There are twelve vendors that are slated to be in attendance all three days. Those vendors include;

Madison Marti Designs which feature Minnesota themed art

Knife River Customs: Knives and Woodwork

BC Stonewear- Jewelry

Home Body Mn- Candles

Adventure Jewels- Jewelry

Freeze Dried Foodies- Freeze Dried Foods

Ricks Raw Honey- Honey

Cakes and Sweets by Danielle

Fusion Bouzion- Infused Craft Cocktails

Isadore Nuts- Gourmet Nuts

Mabel Concessions- Kettle Corn

And

Bodhi CBD- CBD Products

There will also be food trucks available all three days.

On Friday choose from tasty options from:

The Egg Roll Queen

Las Twins Mexican Cuisine

Thumbs Cookies

On Saturday and Sunday these three food trucks will be there from 11am-7pm.

Youniversal Waffles

El Jefe’s Taco Truck

North Star Mini Doughnuts

If you are not someone who enjoys spending time out in the cold of winter, this is a way for you to get out of the house and be able to limit your time outside.