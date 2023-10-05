This Might Be The Most Haunted Hotel In MN. Dare to Stay?

This 127 year old Hotel is only 30 minutes south of St. Cloud or 50 miles Northwest of Minneapolis. So it's accessible to all of Central Minnesota...if you dare.

Do you believe in ghosts? If so, do you have the courage to stay the night in a haunted hotel? There are quite a few places throughout the state of Minnesota that have haunted histories, but this one might just be one of the most haunted.

Not for the faint of heart though, as this place has been scaring those fearless enough to stay the night for generations now. But if a fun scare is what you like, then this should give you that shot of dopamine you desire.

The Thayer Hotel is located in Annandale, MN. It's a city of just over 3,000 people and the hotel is located on Elm Street West. Yes, you read that right. ELM STREET!! Any other horror movie fans thinking the same thing I am right now?

The Thayer Hotel was built in 1895 and was funded by Albert Augustus Thayer. Hence the name of the hotel. Today there are just seven rooms all with their own unique personality and all named after historic figures.

If you want the best "haunting" you'll want to book yourself in one of two rooms. First is the "Gus" room. Yes, Gus as in Augustus Thayer. That's room 305. Right next door in 306 is Miss Lily's room. Staff say this one is just as eerie.

Want to see the Thayer, but play it safe? Maybe a nice dinner in their restaurant will satisfy your curiosity.

So, is there really a ghostly presence? Or is it all talk and tall tales? Well, you know that there is only one way to find out for sure.

CONTACT

The Thayer Hotel

60 Elm Street West

Annandale, MN 55302

(320) 274-2970

This is the first in a series of haunted establishments in Minnesota. So if you love all things scary, stayed tuned for more.

