This Little Cutie Needs A Home And Family, Meet Amber

We talked to Kate, from Tri County Humane Society, this morning about this week's adoptable pet, Amber. I have a feeling that Amber will be adopted quickly. So if you are interested in an addition to your family, Amber be just the one you're looking for.

Say hello to Amber! This sweet senior girl came to TCHS due to her previous owner not being able to care for her any longer. We're told she's very active and would love to be your new running buddy! Amber loves to run and be outside with her people. She has done well with other dogs and cats in the past.

Amber has met children as well and has also done good with them. All new introductions to people and pets should always be slow and proper. She knows basic commands, but can be selective of the treats she receives for doing them. Amber currently weighs 40 pounds.

Amber is a crafty escape artist type; her new human(s) should take care to secure her kennel Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, micro-chipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.

DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

Visit Animals

Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm

Friday: 12 - 8:00pm

Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm

Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm

Shelter Store Opens Earlier

Now in their new location on the same property!

735 8th Street NE St. Cloud, MN 56304

