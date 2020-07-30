“This Is Fine” Ovie And The Franchise [PODCAST]

It's been a veritable sports smorgasbord the last couple of weeks, with MLB returning to playing meaningful real games, the NBA getting back on the court Thursday, the NHL playing exhibition games and NFL players reporting to training camps.

On this week's edition of "Ovie and The Franchise" we talk about the Twins' return to the field and where they slot among the American League's best teams. Which pitchers would you go with in a playoff series if it started today?

We also talk about the NFL and its players opting out and discuss the Wild's return to play.