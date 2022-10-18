These Two Central Minnesota Trailer Parks Were Part Of A $25M Purchase

It's a move that has mostly been under the radar but a recent $25 million dollar purchase conducted has seen 7 Minnesota trailer parks change ownership, with two of them being right here in Central Minnesota with trailer parks in St. Cloud and Albany being part of the deal.

According to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, a Michigan company just paid slightly more than $25,000,000 for seven Minnesota trailer parks which included St. Cloud's Cloverleaf Park and Albany's Shamrock.

The deal according to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal includes "sites for a total of 575 homes, though in most cases the buildings themselves are owned by the homeowners."

The other 5 properties that were sold in Minnesota as part of this deal were:

According to the Manufactured Home Parks Handbook, available on the Minnesota Attorney General's website, here, residents in the sold parks may have some changes coming, but know what is in your rights as residents:

A park can change or modify its rules, but the law requires that:

• The park must give residents 60-days written notice before the changes take effect.

• All changes be reasonable.

• Any new rule that “substantially modifies” previous policies can only be enforced against new residents.

Residents are also "afforded the rights of residential tenants under Minnesota law. Likewise, residents in a manufactured home park may form a “resident association,” which is organized for the purpose of resolving matters relating to living conditions in the manufactured home park."

You can learn more about rules pertaining to living in a manufactured home park by heading here.

