These Pets Need Somebody to Love at Tri-County Humane Society!

Queen taught us that we need Somebody to Love (so did Jefferson Airplane, for that matter).

The Tri-County Humane Society wants to help with that.

These critters are looking for Somebody to Love, and are the Tri-County Humane Society's Pets of the Week!

Hello, Dolly! (Image via Tri-County Humane Society)

From Vicki at TCHS: "Dolly is looking for someone who will always love her! This 3-month-old spayed mixed breed pup came to us with very little information, so we're still getting to know her.

Dolly has an abnormally shaped skull that could be from an old injury or from birth, we don’t know. For now, it doesn't seem to impact her health - or spirit – and she’s been cleared for adoption. Dolly’s a doll, come meet her in person to see for yourself."

Meet Timmie! (Image via Tri-County Humane Society)

From Vicki at TCHS: "Timmie came from humble beginnings - she was born in a load of hay in a barn! She arrived at Tri-County Humane Society shortly afterward; she's now spayed and ready for her new chapter, whether it be in the city or in the country!

Timmie, who is 3 months old, has lived around other cats and done great. She has yet to meet dogs or children; slow and proper introductions will be necessary for this shy-but-sweet lil' one. One of Timmie's favorite pastimes is playing with toy mice."

Don't forget about the Clear the Kennel promotion at Tri-County Humane Society, going on now through Friday, October 6th. Spin the wheel for your adoption fee, which could be as low as $20!

