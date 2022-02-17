The Weekender: MOMIX, Central Minnesota Idol and More!
ST. CLOUD -- Want something to do this weekend? We have your central Minnesota entertainment guide full of things the whole family will enjoy. Stop out at the Pioneer Place for County Girls Night Out, see some talented musicians at Central Minnesota Idol, watch an acclaimed dance company Momix at the College of St. Benedict's, take the kids to a movie at Marcus Theatres, and go ice fishing on Kramer Lake. Read more in The Weekender!
County Girls Night OutSt. Cloud
From Patsy Cline to Dolly Patron you will hear it all on the Pioneer Place theater stage this weekend. County Girls Night Out is a fun evening featuring three local singers paying tribute to all those ladies of country music. Tickets are $26 and the concert is Friday at 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, February 18th, 7:30 p.m.
Central Minnesota Idol: ChampsSt. Cloud
The Youth Chorale of Central MN’s yearly fundraiser returns in a slightly different format this year! Central Minnesota Idol is back at the Paramount Theatre this weekend featuring the three reigning champions, Janelle Kendall, Greg Schultz and Jennifer Lamb-Randolph. The champs will perform with Dave Lumley and Radio Nation in a benefit concert for the Youth Chorale of Central Minnesota. You will have a chance to hear great music in-person or online and donate to this vibrant organization that prepares high school singers for performance in exceptional concerts, recordings, and collaborations throughout the community. Tickets for the show are $25 for in person or livestream. Show will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
- Saturday, February 19th, 7:30 p.m.
Viva MomixSt. Joseph
A combination of illusion, beauty, magic and dance will take center stage this weekend in St. Joseph. VIVA MOMIX is a collection of the most iconic pieces from the company’s illustrious repertoire since the dance company was first formed 40 years ago. MOMIX has thrilled fans in over 22 countries and has been featured on stage, screen and television and you can catch them inside Escher Auditorium. Tickets for the show are $30 for adults, $15 for kids and $10 for CSB/SJU students.
- Saturday, February 19th, 7:30 p.m.
Kids Dream Family Film SeriesWaite Park
Get out of the house and stay out of the cold by catching a movie on the big screen this weekend. Marcus Theatre's is holding their weekly Kids Dream Family Film Series. This weekends featured film is Paw Patrol: The Movie. Tickets are just $3 and showtimes will vary. The Family Film Series runs through April.
- Friday, February 18th, 10:00 a.m.
- Saturday, February 19th, 10:00 a.m.
- Sunday, February 20th, 10:00 a.m.
St. Joe Rod and Gun Club Fishing TournamentSt. Joseph
The St. Joseph Rod & Gun Club is holding their 28th annual ice fishing contest on Kraemer Lake this weekend. All fish caught will be graded on their weight and then released after weigh-in. Over $4,000 in prizes will be drawn during the event and the first 100 kids will receive free ice fishing gear. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids and ticket sales on at 9:00 p.m. Friday. The contest will begin at noon on Saturday.
- Saturday, February 19th, 12:00 p.m.