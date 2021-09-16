The Weekender: Little Shop of Horrors, Zeppo and More!
ST. CLOUD — Get out of the house this weekend and hit up some local events happening around central Minnesota. Check out GREAT Theatre's production of Little Shop of Horrors, pick a pumpkin at Stoney Brook Farms, celebrate St. Patrick's Day early at the Olde Brick House, rock out to Led Zeppelin and travel back in time at the Renaissance Festival. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Little Shop of HorrorsSt. Cloud
Musical comedy will be in full bloom this weekend with GREAT Theatres performances of Little Shop of Horrors. The story features a strange and unusual plant which seems like just the thing to save the troubled flower shop. However when that plant turns out to feed on human blood along with plans of world domination...things get messy. You can catch the performance Friday through Sunday at the Paramount Theatre. Tickets are $30 for adults and $22 for students.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, September 17th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, September 18th, 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, September 19th, 2:00 p.m.
- 2
Stoney Brook Farm Harvest Fun DaysFoley
The time of pumpkins, corn mazes and fall festive fun is upon us. Stoney Brook Farm in Foley is holding their Harvest Fun Days this weekend. Beginning Saturday through October 31st you can come out and get lost in their 12 acre corn cob maze, grab a pumpkin at the patch, play in the giant corn pit, grab a bite to eat at the food truck and have fun with all of the activities! Admission is $10 for adults, $6 for kids 6-15 and 5 and under are free! The farm is open both Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Admission at the Gate!
- Saturday, September 18th, 11:00 a.m.
- Sunday, September 19th, 11:00 a.m.
- 3
Halfway to St. Patrick's Day CelebrationSt. Cloud
Make your way to the Olde Brick House Friday for a night of St. Patrick's Day fun. The restaurant is hosting a Halfway to St. Patrick's Day party. The event includes live music from Michael Shynes, Dueces Wild and Mason Dixon Line. There will also be Guinness, Jameson and other St. Patrick's Day beverages. Doors open at 4:00 p.m. and music begins at 5:00 p.m. Tickets are $30-$75 for either General Admission or VIP tickets.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, September 17th, 4:00 p.m.
- 4
ZEPPOSt. Cloud
Minnesota rock veterans are coming together to share their love of Led Zeppelin. Zeppo is a group of local performers who bring their full-throttle love of Zeppelin with audiences in the Twin Cities and beyond. You will hear all your favorite songs and more in downtown St. Cloud. Tickets are just $26 and the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Pioneer Place Theatre.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Thursday, September 16th, 7:30 p.m.
- 5
Minnesota Renaissance FestivalShakopee
Travel back to mid-evil times with the Minnesota Renaissance Festival. This festival has a long standing tradition and is currently celebrating their 50th season. This weekend's theme is BBQ, Bellies and Beer. The grounds features 16 stages of exciting entertainment, over 250 artisans fill the Festival marketplace to display and sell their handcrafted wares and many memorable characters roaming the village streets. General admission tickets start at $15. Gates open at 9:00 a.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, September 18th, 9:00 a.m.
- Sunday, September 19th, 9:00 a.m.