The Weekender: Into the Woods, St. Cloud Rox and More
ST. CLOUD — As things start to open back up across the state, here's a list of fun and exciting things to enjoy with your family around central Minnesota this weekend. Catch an outdoor theatre presentation of Into the Woods at St. John's Prep, try your hand at axe throwing at USAxe, party along with Diamondback at the Brickyard Bar and Grill, enjoy some music in the park in Rockville and catch the home opener for your St. Cloud Rox. Read more in The Weekender!
Into the WoodsCollegeville
Saint John’s Prep is bringing the Brothers Grimm to the stage with an epic fairytale about wishes, family and the choices we make! Into the Woods is a story that follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Meanwhile, everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results. General admission tickets are just $15. Show time runs 7:30pm-9:00pm Thursday, Friday and Sunday outside at the old football practice field.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Thursday, June 3rd, 7:30pm
- Friday, June 4th, 7:30pm
- Sunday, June 6th, 7:30pm
Operation Grand Opening - USAxeSt. Cloud
Get out and have fun while learning a new sport. USAxe in St. Cloud is holding a weekend full of fun events. Learn To Throw Axes, Win Prizes, Join The Patio Party, Eat From Food Trucks, Play Yard Games In The Parking Lot and Bring The Kids For Bouncy Houses & Kids Axe Throwing. All proceeds from the event go to support local veterans through the Eagles Healing Nest in Sauk Centre. The fun kicks of Friday at 3:00pm until 8:00 p.m. and picks up again Saturday starting at 10:00 a.m. For tickets to reserve your spot, you're asked to call 320-200-5155.
CALL TO RESERVE SPOT!
- Friday, June 4th, 3:00 p.m.
- Saturday, June 5th, 10:00 a.m.
Brickyard BashClear Lake
Come on out and help the Brickyard Bar and Grill celebrate 17 years of business with the annual Brickyard Bash party! The night consists of outdoor bars, food stand and shot stand open starting at 7:00pm. There will also be live music from Diamondback starting at 8:30pm. This event is 21 years of age and older so find a babysitter!
NO COVER CHARGE!
- Saturday, June 5th, 7:00 p.m.
Music in the ParkRockville
Bring your lawn chairs, a picnic blanket and your family out to Rockville Lions Park near Pleasant Lake for Music in the Park this Sunday. On select Sunday afternoons from 2:00pm-5:00pm you can enjoy great live music from local artist. This weekends first artist is the Pickin' Grinners. The event is free to attend.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Sunday, June 6th, 2:00 p.m.
Rox Home OpenerSt. Cloud
Baseball is back in St. Cloud and the St. Cloud Rox are back in action this season. After starting their first two games on the road the Rox will be holding their home opener Friday against Duluth. Home games always include fun for the whole family, with great food, and fantastic drinks. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at Joe Faber Field. Tickets available at the ballpark or by calling the Rox ticket office.
TICKETS AT THE BALLPARK!
- Friday, June 4th, 7:05pm