The Weekender: Into the Woods, St. Cloud Rox and More

Saint John’s Prep is bringing the Brothers Grimm to the stage with an epic fairytale about wishes, family and the choices we make! Into the Woods is a story that follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Meanwhile, everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results. General admission tickets are just $15. Show time runs 7:30pm-9:00pm Thursday, Friday and Sunday outside at the old football practice field.

- Thursday, June 3rd, 7:30pm

- Friday, June 4th, 7:30pm

- Sunday, June 6th, 7:30pm