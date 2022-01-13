The Weekender: Comedy, Movies, Music and More!

1

Grab the family and head to Marcus Theatres for a weekend of family flicks. Join Marcus Parkwood Cinema Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays now through March for their Kids Dream Family Film Series. This weekends film is Space Jam: A New Legacy featuring LeBron James. Show times will vary so find the one that works for you. Admission is just $3.

CLICK HERE for tickets!

- Friday, January 14th, 10:00 a.m.

- Saturday, January 15th, 10:00 a.m.

- Sunday, January 16th, 10:00 a.m.