The Weekender: Comedy, Movies, Music and More!
ST. CLOUD -- There are lots of fun and exciting things happening around central Minnesota this weekend. You and your family can catch a movie at Marcus Theaters, hear some music by Sheldon Weston in Sauk Rapids, share a laugh with comedians Mary Mack and Tim Harmston, learn the history of Weddings over the years with the Stearns History Museum, and hear John Denver like you haven't before at Pioneer Place. Read more in The Weekender!
Kids Dream Family Film SeriesWaite Park
Grab the family and head to Marcus Theatres for a weekend of family flicks. Join Marcus Parkwood Cinema Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays now through March for their Kids Dream Family Film Series. This weekends film is Space Jam: A New Legacy featuring LeBron James. Show times will vary so find the one that works for you. Admission is just $3.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, January 14th, 10:00 a.m.
- Saturday, January 15th, 10:00 a.m.
- Sunday, January 16th, 10:00 a.m.
Sheldon WestonSauk Rapids
Enjoy the music of Sheldon Weston Friday night at Molitor's in Sauk Rapids. Weston plays a variety of music from “America” to “Waylon Jennings”. Classic country hits from artists like Merle Haggard and Charlie Pride to Green Day and the Ramones and everything in between. Come and sing along with your favorite hits through the years. Music starts at 5:30 p.m. and it's free to get in.
MUSIC IS FREE!
- Friday, January 14th, 5:30 p.m.
Mary Mack and Tim HarmstonSt. Cloud
Enjoy a few laughs inside the Paramount Theatre this weekend. Comedians Tim Harmston and Mary Mack are a husband-and-wife powerhouse that provide an amazing night of comedy bliss. Mary began her comedy career on a dare while working as a band and music teacher. She has performed stand up comedy for 16 years all around the U.S. and Canada. Tim’s show is goofy, yet smart, with side effects of contagious laughter. He can easily skip from a joke which forces you to think out of the box – over to a light-hearted gibe on your favorite sport team’s last game. Tickets for this show are $10 for students and $22 for adults. Show time is Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, January 15th, 7:30 p.m.
Hops and HistorySt. Cloud
Hops and History is back! Every other month throughout the year, the Stearns History Museum will be enjoying a Historic Happy Hour, complete with discussions of quirky historic topics and local craft beer from Pantown Brewing. This months topic is Weddings from Wonderful to Weird. Seamstress, reenactor and vintage collector Jessica Cygan leads a discussion on the traditional, the wonderful and the weird of vintage bridal fashion. Cygan will talk about where our modern ideas about weddings came from, and answer questions. The drinking begins at 5:30 p.m. and the program will start at 6:00 p.m. Thursday. Cost is $5 for non-members and free for museum members.
Call 320.253.8424 or email info@stearns-museum.org for information on how to register.
- Thursday, January 13th, 5:30 p.m.
Music of John Denver
Hear the sounds of John Denver like never before. Layne Yost is holding a John Denver tribute at Pioneer Place theater on Saturday night. Tickets are just $26 for an evening of fun. Show will begin at 7:30 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, January 15th, 7:30 p.m.