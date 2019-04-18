The Weekender: Clue, Bingo, Bad Company Tribute and More!
ST. CLOUD — Get out and about this weekend throughout central Minnesota with several fun events. Catch a few theater performances of Clue at Apollo High School and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Paramount Theatre, play some Bingo in Avon, check out the Stearns History Museum and hear a Bad Company tribute band. Read more in The Weekender!
ClueApollo High School
A classic family board game comes to life at Apollo High School. Theater students will be performing CLUE inside the high school auditorium. The story follows an unusual dinner party where the host ends up dead and the guest must find out who the murder is. Put your best detective hats on an enjoy this madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist is revealed. Tickets for the show are just $7 and are sold at the door. Show time begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday night.
- Thursday, April 18th, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, April 19th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, April 20th, 7:30 p.m.
Avon Toy BingoAvon
Head out to Avon this weekend for an event the whole family will enjoy. The annual Lion's Easter Egg Hunt will take place Saturday at Avon Elementary School starting at 9:00 a.m. Following the hunt around 9:45 a.m. they will have Toy Bingo at Avon Community Church. Kids and adults can play 15 games for just $5 and there are lots of new toys to win. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Albany Area Gymnastics Association.
- Saturday, April 20th, 9:00 a.m.
Bad Company TributeSt. Cloud
MADD Company is pay tribute to the band Bad Company with a reproduction of one of their original lives shows at Pioneer Place this weekend. The lead singer performs an uncanny reproduction of lead singer Paul Rodgers voice along with the rest of the powerful band. Tickets for the show are $26 and show time starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
- Saturday, April 20th, 7:30 p.m.
Stearns History MuseumSt. Cloud
Explore the past of Stearns County inside the Stearns History Museum. You can see several exhibits including the Bucket Brigade, the Auf Weidersehen section and much more. The museum is truly a hidden treasure right here in our own backyard. Admission is just $7 for adults and $3 for kids ages 5 and older. The Museum opens Monday through Saturday at 10:00 a.m.
Museum opens at 10:00 a.m.
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor DreamcoatSt. Cloud
A biblical story comes to life in a colorful way this weekend. GREAT Theatre is performing Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Paramount Theatre. The show follows the story of a boy named Joseph, whose brothers get jealous of him and cast him away. Joseph is the most produced musical in GREAT Theatre's twenty year history. Tickets for the show start at $30 and are going fast. Show times run Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2:00 p.m.
- Thursday, April 18th, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, April 19th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, April 20th, 2:00 p.m.