The Weekender: Clue, Bingo, Bad Company Tribute and More!

A classic family board game comes to life at Apollo High School. Theater students will be performing CLUE inside the high school auditorium. The story follows an unusual dinner party where the host ends up dead and the guest must find out who the murder is. Put your best detective hats on an enjoy this madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist is revealed. Tickets for the show are just $7 and are sold at the door. Show time begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday night.

TICKETS AT THE DOOR!

- Thursday, April 18th, 7:30 p.m.

- Friday, April 19th, 7:30 p.m.

- Saturday, April 20th, 7:30 p.m.