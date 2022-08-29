The Ultimate Hack to Keep Wood Ticks Off Your Body This Fall

Fall is on the horizon, and the cold air kills off all the creepy crawlers, this hack might come in handy. Here is a great hack to keep them off your legs this season.

One of my favorite pages I'm part of on Facebook is the Minnesota Naturalists Group. The group's purpose is to "create an educational resource and safe space for community discussion related to Minnesota’s natural resources and heritage, conservation topics, and plant, fish and wildlife identifications." I feel like I learn something from every post shared by fellow members.

A member posted a tip she found on Facebook for keeping wood ticks off your legs, and it worked really well.

You take tape (looks like the photo used painter's tape) and attach it sticky side out to your ankles. The wood ticks then get stuck when they are jumping on you to get to your skin. It also acted as a barrier to close off an opening in the pant legs.

A general rule of thumb is that if ticks can't get into your clothes they can't attach to your skin. Keep shirts and pant legs tucked in, and wear long sleeves with tight wrists.

Here is what the CDC recommends for preventing tick bites:

Treat clothing and gear with products containing 0.5% permethrin. Permethrin can be used to treat boots, clothing and camping gear and remain protective through several wash cycles.

Avoid Contact with Ticks Avoid wooded and brushy areas with high grass and leaf litter. Walk in the center of trails.

After coming indoors check yourself, your gear, and clothing for ticks

Learn more about tick bite prevention on the CDC's website.

