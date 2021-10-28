The Minnesota State Forest Nursery Will Buy Pine Cones From You

The Minnesota State Forest Nursery is once again collecting cones and seeds for reforesting projects across the state.

In a post shared to the Minnesota DNR Facebook page, The State Forest Nursery needs hundreds of additional bushels of black spruce, jack pine, and red pine cones within the next few months to meet the needs of the Spring 2022 planting season.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota State Forest Nursery is interested in buying cones from the following trees:

Black spruce - accepted through February 2022.

- accepted through February 2022. Jack pine - accepted through November 2021, provided the cones have not opened.

- accepted through November 2021, provided the cones have not opened. Red pine (also called Norway pine) - accepted through November 2021, provided the cones have not opened.

The DNR presented this as a great fall activity that gets you outside, it helps reforestation, and you can make a little extra money doing it. It's a win all the way around. If you are interested in participating in this seed collection process, here is a map of seed and cone drop-off locations throughout the state. There is also some great information on how to go about the process on the Minnesota DNR website.

Happy hunting!

Photo by Artem Beliaikin on Unsplash

Mansion on the Market in St. Cloud Looks Like a Hallmark Movie Set

Photos From Oktoberfest 2021 at Schells Brewery in New Ulm, Minnesota