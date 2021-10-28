The Minnesota State Forest Nursery Will Buy Pine Cones From You
The Minnesota State Forest Nursery is once again collecting cones and seeds for reforesting projects across the state.
In a post shared to the Minnesota DNR Facebook page, The State Forest Nursery needs hundreds of additional bushels of black spruce, jack pine, and red pine cones within the next few months to meet the needs of the Spring 2022 planting season.
The Minnesota State Forest Nursery is interested in buying cones from the following trees:
- Black spruce - accepted through February 2022.
- Jack pine - accepted through November 2021, provided the cones have not opened.
- Red pine (also called Norway pine) - accepted through November 2021, provided the cones have not opened.
The DNR presented this as a great fall activity that gets you outside, it helps reforestation, and you can make a little extra money doing it. It's a win all the way around. If you are interested in participating in this seed collection process, here is a map of seed and cone drop-off locations throughout the state. There is also some great information on how to go about the process on the Minnesota DNR website.
Happy hunting!