The staff at Glensheen Mansion have had to make some major adjustments these last few months by closing down tours and overall access to the mansion due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, they are happy to announce Phase 1 is starting today with the grounds of the mansion open to the public again.

Of course safety for visitors and staff is the top priority so their are some stipulations with the re-opening. " Grounds Passes and Member admission to the estate are only available through pre-purchasing or member redemption online. After pre-purchasing or redeeming online ahead of time, MEMBERS AND GUESTS MUST go to the Carriage House to check in."

By having members and guests purchase tickets ahead of time staff at Glensheen can keep control of how many people are on the grounds at one time . If you have not had the opportunity to tour the beautiful 7 acres of grounds, there is so much to see especially this time of year.

No worries about social distancing as their are plenty of spots you can go with an abundance of that fresh air and not to close of proximity to others.

Bring a picnic lunch or have food delivered to enjoy lunch on the estate on our Lake Superior shoreline

Glensheen has a free app includes detailed information about multiple interest points across the estate.

There are also 12 educational signs situated at points of interest that allow guests to enjoy a self-guided grounds tour at their own pace.

Glensheen’s Lake Superior shoreline is a great agate hunting beach. Plus, it's a perfect spot for the kids and adults to throw rocks into the Lake.

Take lot's of photo's of all the abundant nature on the grounds or of the exterior of the mansion itself.

The mansion and self-guided tours will be available in the next phase. They do not have a set date for when the mansion will open, but you can still purchase General Admission tickets to be used up to a year after the mansion reopen date. For more information or to purchase tickets click here.

⁠