THEY HAVE ARRIVED

The time has finally arrived. The first garden treats of the summer are here.

Last weekend, my parents beautiful garden delivered the first zucchini of the season. My Dad called and asked me how big I wanted them. Yes...it IS a great question. When is zucchini big enough to pick?

My rule of thumb? Pick zucchini when they are 4-8 inches long. At this size, they are small enough to blend, grill, bake and do just about anything you want. I also think they taste the best when they are smaller. However, that doesn't mean you should toss out the larger zucchini's. I'll use large zucchini for baking all summer long. I just don't prefer them for other dishes.

ZUCCHINI RECIPES GALORE

You'll find a ton of posts throughout this Zucchini season from me, as I'm always trying out new recipes to enjoy what's probably my most favorite vegetable of the year. Next to Cauliflower, it is so versatile. You can bake it, grill it, fry it....turn it into bread, pizza and more. Here's your first Zucchini Recipe of the season.

KELLY'S ORIGINAL ZUCCHINI BREAD

Ingredients

1 cup blended zucchini

1 cup non sweetened apple sauce

3 eggs

1 cup veggie oil

3 cups flour

2 cups white sugar

2 tsp vanilla

1 tsp salt

2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp baking powder

3 tablespoons cinnamon

Directions

Heat oven to 350. Spray 2 loaf pans with Pam Baking Spray (Flour & Oil). In large bowl, combine eggs, oil, sugar, and vanilla. Blend in zucchini and applesauce. In separate bowl, mix flour, salt, soda, baking powder, cinnamon. Pour the flour mixture into the liquid mixture and mix with a spoon. Pour the mixture into the two loaf pans. Bake 50-60 minutes.

Kelly's Secret:

My boys like really moist bread. I bake mine for 45 minutes, and then turn the oven OFF, and let the bread bake for 10 more minutes in the oven. I then remove the pans from the oven, and let sit for 20-30 minutes.

I slice it up, and serve it with soft real butter. I hope you enjoy this recipe. It was just perfect, with a bit of crunch on the top, but soft and moist on the inside!

