The Best Thanksgiving Episode of All Time (Probably) [must watch]

Every Thanksgiving there are the lists of the best Thanksgiving episodes of whatever sitcom you like. And the list is fairly extensive. And many of them are really funny.

Some of the best episodes that I can think of are of course the food fight that happened one Thanksgiving episode of Cheers. Diane (Shelly Long) tried to have a great Thanksgiving with all of her co-workers. And she dressed up as a Pilgrim. Of course things don't go as planned and a food fight breaks out

There is the episode of Friends where Joey says that he will eat the whole turkey if Monica will make one. He has to go and get his "Thanksgiving pants" which happen to be a pair of Phoebe's maternity pants. He might actually have something there. Although yogo pants/leggings do the trick as well.

Also the classic episode from the show WKRP in Cincinnati. This episode is probably the most famous "Thanksgiving" episode from any sitcom. The episide with the "Turkey Drop". Those poor turkeys. "As God as my witness, I thought turkeys could fly". Those poor turkeys. Falling to the ground like a pile of wet cement.

Hope you all have/had depending on when you see this, a great Thanksgiving and work off all that food with either Black Friday shopping, or enjoy a state park on "free park day". Whatever your plan is... enjoy. The holidays are upon us... and that just means chaos in many situations throughout the next month.

