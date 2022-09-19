The Apple Harvest Is Underway

COLLEGEVILLE -- The apple harvest has begun in Central Minnesota.

Collegeville Orchards owner Todd Beumer says the spring was late, but it worked out for the best.

We'll have plenty of apples this year. The size on some of them is a little bit smaller, at least for us, just because we got started so late. We're normally in full bloom on May 12. This year, thank goodness, we weren't because we had that large hail event on May 12. We had no blossoms on the trees at all on May 12, which we got lucky about that way. But we still had blossoms on the trees on June 10, which we have never had before.

Todd Beumer, owner of Collegeville Orchards. Jeff McMahon - WJON Todd Beumer, owner of Collegeville Orchards. Jeff McMahon - WJON loading...

Get our free mobile app

The pumpkin crop was planted late, due to the wet, late spring this year. As a result, the pumpkin patch has been closed to let the pumpkins mature. Beumer says he plans to open the patch this weekend, and hopefully sell as many as possible before the first frost.

Yeah, that's always an issue. When it starts getting down to 26 or lower, that's where significant damage can be done.

A sample of this year's crop at Collegeville Orchards. Jeff McMahon - WJON A sample of this year's crop at Collegeville Orchards. Jeff McMahon - WJON loading...

Collegeville Orchards is open daily from 10:00 am until 6:00 pm. For more information, click here.