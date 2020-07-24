Testing Supply Chain in Minnesota Re-emerges as Concern

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota health officials are concerned about re-emerging challenges in the testing supply chain as cases rise statewide in recent weeks.

The delays and reductions in shipments may be causing delays in turnaround for test results, which can affect the state's response to the recent case growth and ability to ramp up testing.

A federal COVID-19 response team was sent by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar earlier this week and will provide written suggestions on how to improve Minnesota's response to the pandemic.