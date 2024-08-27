Tech Football Excited About Senior Class

The St. Cloud Tech High School football team returns a strong core group of players in 2024 and head coach Jon Benson is excited to see what they can do. Benson joined me on WJON to preview the Tigers. Tech was 1-8 in 2023 with their only win coming against Sartell-St. Stephen. Tech has 20-plus seniors on the roster and Benson expects to lean on that group heavily.

Benson describes the group as high character and effort guys who bring a lot of positive energy to practice everyday. The key offensive players for Tech are expected to be half backs/slots Max Kiffmeyer and Jackson Sheetz, both of whom have been starting since they've been sophomores. Others expected to be involved on offense include fullbacks Owen Demars and B.T. Teboh. The starting quarterback for Tech will be Noah Thies. Thies' top targets are expected to be Gavin Gall and Elliott Wayne. The anchor on the offensive line is senior center Elijah Novak.

Tech returns 5 of their top 6 tacklers from last season on defense. Benson highlighted linebacker David Otto, Max Kiffmeyer, Jackson Sheetz, Elijah Novak, and Gavin Gall as key returnees. Benson was impressed with the improvement from last season to this season for senior defensive lineman/linebacker Josh Vogel.

2024 Tech Football Schedule

Thursday August 29 at Cambridge-Isanti, 7pm

Friday September 6 vs. Bloomington Jefferson, 7pm

Friday September 13 vs. Alexandria, 7pm

Friday September 20 at Bemidji, 7pm

Friday September 27 vs. Moorhead, 6pm

Friday October 4 at Brainerd, 7pm

Friday October 11 at Sartell-St. Stephen, 7pm

Wednesday October 16 vs. New Prague, 7pm

