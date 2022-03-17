Tech Boys Basketball In Section Final Tonight

photo courtesy of Kristin Yeager

The Tech boys basketball team will play Alexandria tonight(Thursday) in Willmar in the section 8-3-A Final.  The two teams split the two meetings they had this season with Alexandria winning 90-63 in Alexandria December 17 and Tech winning 90-62 in St. Cloud on February 28.

Tech is 18-9 after posting playoff wins over Apollo and Sauk Rapids-Rice.  The Tigers are the #2 seed in the section.  Alexandria is the #1 seed in the section with a 23-5 record.  The Cardinals have posted playoff wins over Little Falls and Rocori.

 

