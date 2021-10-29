Tech and Cathedral Boys Soccer Fall in State Tourney

The St. Cloud Tech boys soccer team lost 2-1 in the Class AA State Tournament Quarterfinals in Monticello Thursday night to 3rd seeded Academy of Holy Angels. The Tigers see their season end. Holy Angels will play 2nd seeded Mahtomedi at 2:20 pm at U.S. Bank Stadium November 3rd.

photo courtesy of Cathedral Activities

The Cathedral boys soccer team lost 1-0 to Pine Island-Zumbrota-Mazeppa in the Class A State Tournament Quarterfinals Thursday night in Monticello. Cathedral's season comes in a end. Pine Island-Zumbrota-Mazeppa will play top seeded Southwest Christian November 3rd at 5pm at U.S. Bank Stadium.