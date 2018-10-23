Target Offers Two-Day Shipping With No Minimums for Holiday

NEW YORK (AP) — Target will be offering two-day shipping with no minimum purchase this holiday, raising the stakes in the delivery wars during the busiest shopping season of the year.

The offer, announced Tuesday, will start Nov. 1 and end Dec. 22. It's part of the retailer's move to bulk up its delivery services for customers as it competes with online leader Amazon.

In March, the Minneapolis-based chain announced two-day shipping on hundreds of thousands of items for shoppers who spend $35 or more.

In January 2017, Walmart began offering two-day shipping for online purchases over $35 on millions of frequently purchased items like household essentials. And with its annual $119 Prime membership, Amazon members can also get free two-day shipping.